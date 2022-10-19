Home Business Netflix: the title runs, + 13% on Wall Street. There is also the promotion signed by JP Morgan post III quarter accounts
Business

Netflix: the title runs, + 13% on Wall Street. There is also the promotion signed by JP Morgan post III quarter accounts

by admin
Netflix: the title runs, + 13% on Wall Street. There is also the promotion signed by JP Morgan post III quarter accounts

Netflix undisputed protagonist of today’s session, after the publication of a quarterly that beat analysts’ expectations: The stock leaps by 13%, testing the highest values ​​of the last six months, and also collects the upgrade signed by JP Morgan.

JP Morgan analysts have revised up the rating on Netflix from “neutral” to “overweight”, improving the target price from 240 to 330 dollars.

Yesterday the stock closed the session near $ 240.

After the end of yesterday’s session, the accounts of the video streaming giant arrived, which announced that it had reported revenues of $ 7.93 billion in the third quarter, significantly higher than the expected $ 7.85 billion and an EPS on an adjusted basis of $ 3.10, well above the $ 2.22 expected by the consensus of analysts polled by Bloomberg.

On a net basis the number of Netflix subscribers grew by 2.41 million, against the expected increase of 1 million.

Net-based subscriber growth was the first this year: in the first and second quarters, Netflix lost 200,000 and 970,000 subscribers, respectively.

See also  G20, in Matera Di Maio announces the document “Zero hunger in the world” and a special envoy from Italy for the climate

You may also like

Intraday Quick Fact | Technology stocks dragged the...

Farmaè: double-digit growth in the number of products...

Pharmaceutical companies reported good news in the third...

Inmates from 5 regions will work on public...

The production of the iPhone 14 Plus has...

Windows 10 2022 Annual Update 22H2 is officially...

Brussels opens on EU funds, but with a...

Antitrust investigation, Iren: customer protection is the company’s...

Italian herbal tea drinkers: consumption up by 20%

Expectations are growing for Tesla’s quarterly report, for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy