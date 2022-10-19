Netflix undisputed protagonist of today’s session, after the publication of a quarterly that beat analysts’ expectations: The stock leaps by 13%, testing the highest values ​​of the last six months, and also collects the upgrade signed by JP Morgan.

JP Morgan analysts have revised up the rating on Netflix from “neutral” to “overweight”, improving the target price from 240 to 330 dollars.

Yesterday the stock closed the session near $ 240.

After the end of yesterday’s session, the accounts of the video streaming giant arrived, which announced that it had reported revenues of $ 7.93 billion in the third quarter, significantly higher than the expected $ 7.85 billion and an EPS on an adjusted basis of $ 3.10, well above the $ 2.22 expected by the consensus of analysts polled by Bloomberg.

On a net basis the number of Netflix subscribers grew by 2.41 million, against the expected increase of 1 million.

Net-based subscriber growth was the first this year: in the first and second quarters, Netflix lost 200,000 and 970,000 subscribers, respectively.