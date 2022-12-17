Home Business Netflix, title down 9%: the platform does not reach the audience targets and reimburses advertisers
Netflix, title down 9%: the platform does not reach the audience targets and reimburses advertisers

Netflix, title down 9%: the platform does not reach the audience targets and reimburses advertisers

Shares of Netflix closed Thursday down about 9%, posting its worst daily loss since April, after Digiday released a report that it failed to meet the audience targets promised to advertisers then reimbursed by the US giant stream.

According to what reported by Digiday, at the moment Netflix is ​​in fact allowing customers who had purchased ads to recover the money invested for not having reached the expected target on the number of viewers. The American giant has in fact registered an audience on the platform equal to only 80% of what was forecast.

Netflix’s collapse also came on an overall negative day for US financial markets, with the Nasdaq down 3% and the S&P 500 down 2.5%.

