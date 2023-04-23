Netith maps soccer players and their injuries

Listen to the audio version of the article

On the one hand, another step forward in the digital growth path. On the other, consolidation and the prospect of growth with new investments and fresh money.

The protagonists

On the one hand, Netith, a company from Paternò in the province of Catania, specialized in assisting companies and the public administration in the implementation of customer management services (among its clients Enel, Enel X, Cns, Gpi, Prelios, Polygon, Eolo, Alfredo Cecchini, Asec Trade and La Sicilia) and also present in Turin, Acicastello and Reggio Calabria with a total of over 420 employees and the plan to reach a thousand within a few years. The Sicilian company founded in 2017 closed 2022 with a turnover of 7.5 million and is aiming for 10 million in 2023 with the aim of reaching 20 million in 2025. The other is Noisefeed, the startup, founded by Nicolò Cavallo in 2017 as a spin-off of Appfactory, which has developed software for analyzing the history of injuries and the physical integrity of professional footballers, containing the largest and most detailed database in the world, and provides services to the most important clubs and world federations.

It databases

Just to name a few, Noisefeed’s clients include Arsenal, Tottenham and then Milan, Inter Milan, Juventus, Naples, Benfica, Sporting Lisbon, Zenit, Vasco Da Gama, the German Federation, the Portuguese Federation and « many other national and international clubs» explain from the company. Netith has now acquired Noisefeed with the precise aim of strengthening its presence in the digital field: «This acquisition represents for us a strategic investment for the continuous diversification and international development of the group. We are aiming for the growth of Noisefeed through further investments that can support the technological development of the platform and its marketing so as to be able to increasingly affirm our leadership in the world of football» explains Franz Di Bella, founder and CEO of Netith and now also president of noise feed.

The role of Galliani

Transaction closed thanks to Gianluca Galliani, partner and member of Netith’s board of directors and already present with a stake in Noisefeed: «I am very happy – says Galliani who will take care of commercial strategies worldwide – to have introduced a strongly growing reality, with great possibilities of internationalization, such as Noisefeed to an important company like Netith».

Among the startup’s next steps is greater development on internationalisation, but development in other sports fields is also in the pipeline, making use of the skills acquired so far in football. For Netith, Noisefeed is the second growth and development operation in just over a year: at the beginning of 2022, the Catania-based company acquired a branch of the Mediatica company (40 people), absorbed its services facilities and increased the salt pole of the Enel service.