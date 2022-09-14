Not long ago, Apple released 4 new models, of which the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max have started pre-sale and will go on sale on September 16 (this Friday). Although ordinary users can receive Apple mobile phones as soon as September 16, the retail channel has already received them in advance due to stocking reasons.

According to Apple’s regulations, it is strictly prohibited to activate the device before 8:00 am on September 16, otherwise it will be fined 200,000 per unit.

However, last night,Some Douyin netizens seem to have obtained the 1TB dark purple version of the iPhone 14 Pro Max in advance, and activated the mobile phone live, and also performed AnTuTu running points, only 970,000 points.

According to netizens, the live broadcast room was banned shortly after.

The packaging box of the iPhone 14 Pro has been leaked online. The packaging is white as a whole. The packaging box is the same as the iPhone 13 series. For environmental protection, there is still no plastic packaging. The back of the box is a paper tear strip. Open.