A user recently remodeled his Apple Watch Ultra. To make this Apple Watch more visually appealing, he applied a brushed finish and removed the orange spray paint on the Action Button.

access: Parallels Desktop 18 First Sale of the Year: 25% Off for a Limited Time

access: Apple Online Store (China)

The Apple Watch Ultra is Apple’s first complete redesign of its smartwatch since it launched in 2014, and while the redesign has won positive reviews from many users, there are also users who complain about the size and appearance of the watch.Netizen Perezr10 wrote this on the MacRumors forum

First of all, I don’t think there’s anything wrong with the way Ultra is looking for its target market. That’s what a solid sports watch should be. Almost all of them do. There are practical reasons why I don’t like the Ultra stuff. I used to wear a giant Garmin sports watch for a run. But…I never want to wear my Garmin to work or a date. And I don’t think I’d ever want to wear this Ultra while dressing up. When I consider wearing it as a regular everyday watch, there are five things I hate about the design: the thickness of the body, the raised crown design, the holes everywhere, the orange buttons and the finish that looks like star aluminum. The first three are powerless, but the last two are solvable.

Using Dremel power tools, they set out to make two key visual changes to the Apple Watch Ultra, starting with removing the high-contrast “International Orange” color layer on the action buttons.

Users then proceeded to brush the entire titanium case of the “Apple Watch Ultra” with a coarse-grained polish, no longer the uniform sandblasted finish of the original device.

The resulting brushed titanium finish is very similar to the case of some Apple Watch Edition models, which feature brushed titanium in the Series 5, Series 6, and Series 7. Apple discontinued the Apple Watch Edition line after launching the Apple Watch Ultra.