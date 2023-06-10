Network Tim, Vivendi is preparing to barricade against the offers of Kkr and Cdp

The sources continue saying that «regardless of the figures, any choice that does not take into account the sustainability of the future Tim is to be considered a guilty failure to the detriment of the company, its employees and its shareholders. It is necessary to open a new chapter with an industrial and not a purely financial strategic vision. To do this, a decisive change of pace is needed ».

Kkr’s offer

Meanwhile, Kkr’s offer could reach up to 23 billion to Tim for Netco. The American fund does not reveal the content of the proposal that it presented yesterday 89 June nor does it comment on the rumors, as does Tim, but rumors from overseas speak of an upward margin of up to 2 billion compared to the previous offer, linked to variables of the agreement to be defined. The offer would still be below the valuation of over 30 billion euros sought by Tim’s main shareholder, Vivendi.

Tim said late on Friday evening, June 9, that he had received two new offers for his network, without providing further details.

Scannapieco (Cdp), for Tim longer times than expected

On the negotiation for Tim’s network company «the times will probably be longer than one imagines, we will see what happens but I wouldn’t dramatize. It will take time and the scenario is evolving». This was stated by the CEO of CDP, Dario Scannapieco.

