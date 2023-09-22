Neuralink Opens Recruitment for First Human Clinical Trial for Brain Implants

Neuralink, the biotechnology company founded by Elon Musk, has announced the opening of recruitment for its first clinical trial in humans. The trial, known as the PRIME study, aims to evaluate the safety and functionality of brain implants in paralyzed patients. The approval was obtained from an independent review board.

The PRIME study will involve the placement of a chip in the area of the brain that controls movement. This chip, which will be surgically installed by a robot, will record and transmit brain signals to an application. The initial objective is to enable participants to control a computer’s cursor or keyboard using their thoughts.

Individuals with tetraplegia caused by cervical spinal cord injury or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) are eligible to participate in the six-year study. The trial will involve 18 months of home and clinic visits, followed by five years of follow-up visits. Those interested can register in the patient registry on the Neuralink website.

Neuralink has been working towards the goal of connecting the human brain to a computer using implants for the past five years. However, prior to this clinical trial, the company has only conducted testing on animals. There was also controversy surrounding the company after a monkey died during testing in 2022.

Elon Musk drew inspiration from science fiction authors like Iain Banks in his pursuit of a “neural lace,” a human-machine interface technology implanted in people to connect their thoughts to a computer. Neuralink received authorization from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to conduct human trials in May. The approval came more than a month after the company raised $280 million in a financing round led by Founders Fund, a venture capital firm.

While Musk had previously predicted human trials for Neuralink, it was not until 2022 that the company sought FDA approval. The agency initially rejected the offer due to concerns about the safety of the implant. However, after resolving these concerns, Neuralink can now proceed with the clinical trial.

Before Neuralink’s brain implants can reach the general market, they will require approval from regulatory authorities. The FDA has already expressed its interest in brain-computer interface devices and has outlined its initial thoughts on the topic.

Neuralink has not yet responded to CNN’s request for comment on the clinical trial.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

