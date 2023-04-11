Stimulating the brain with electrical or magnetic stimuli offers promising possibilities in the treatment of neurological and psychiatric diseases. So far, this usually requires an operation. An innovative method could change that in the future.

Neurostimulation has already proven to be helpful in various diseases of the nervous system in recent years. This is how European specialist societies speak in their guidelines for example, for deep brain stimulation to improve the motor symptoms of advanced Parkinson’s disease. Fine electrodes are implanted in those affected in order to electrically stimulate a specific core area in the brain.

Like any intervention, however, this operation is also associated with certain risks. This could possibly be avoided with non-invasive methods of neurostimulation. These include transcranial ultrasound stimulation (TUS), which can also be used to stimulate deep brain structures.

Ultrasound reaches deep brain regions

An actual review paper summarizes the results on the effectiveness and safety of TUS from 35 studies. The technique was examined on a total of 677 participants, including both healthy people and patients with chronic pain, dementia, epilepsy, craniocerebral trauma and depression.

The effects observed immediately after stimulation differed between different systems and depended on parameters such as the frequency of the ultrasound waves and the duration of the stimulation. In some cases, direct physical responses to TUS in the form of tactile sensations and phosphene perceptions have been reported. In addition, neuromodulatory effects, which were excitatory or inhibitory depending on the sonication parameters, could be demonstrated in the primary motor and in the somatosensory cortex.

Method appears to be effective and safe

In summary, it can be said that TUS was able to change the excitability and connectivity of the brain. In addition, there were positive effects on neuronal plasticity and behavior.

No serious adverse events occurred with the use of TUS. Mild to moderate side effects such as headaches, mood deterioration, scalp heat, cognitive problems, neck pain, muscle twitching, anxiety and drowsiness occurred in 3.4 percent of the participants.

According to the authors of the review article, it will probably be some time before TUS is actually used in practice, as the technology still has to be refined.