Home Business Neurostimulation soon also possible without surgery?
Business

Neurostimulation soon also possible without surgery?

by admin
Neurostimulation soon also possible without surgery?

Stimulating the brain with electrical or magnetic stimuli offers promising possibilities in the treatment of neurological and psychiatric diseases. So far, this usually requires an operation. An innovative method could change that in the future.

Neurostimulation has already proven to be helpful in various diseases of the nervous system in recent years. This is how European specialist societies speak in their guidelines for example, for deep brain stimulation to improve the motor symptoms of advanced Parkinson’s disease. Fine electrodes are implanted in those affected in order to electrically stimulate a specific core area in the brain.

Like any intervention, however, this operation is also associated with certain risks. This could possibly be avoided with non-invasive methods of neurostimulation. These include transcranial ultrasound stimulation (TUS), which can also be used to stimulate deep brain structures.

Ultrasound reaches deep brain regions

An actual review paper summarizes the results on the effectiveness and safety of TUS from 35 studies. The technique was examined on a total of 677 participants, including both healthy people and patients with chronic pain, dementia, epilepsy, craniocerebral trauma and depression.

The effects observed immediately after stimulation differed between different systems and depended on parameters such as the frequency of the ultrasound waves and the duration of the stimulation. In some cases, direct physical responses to TUS in the form of tactile sensations and phosphene perceptions have been reported. In addition, neuromodulatory effects, which were excitatory or inhibitory depending on the sonication parameters, could be demonstrated in the primary motor and in the somatosensory cortex.

See also  Xinhua Insurance's first-quarter net profit fell sharply compared with the same period last year - Financial Channel - Caixin

Method appears to be effective and safe

In summary, it can be said that TUS was able to change the excitability and connectivity of the brain. In addition, there were positive effects on neuronal plasticity and behavior.

No serious adverse events occurred with the use of TUS. Mild to moderate side effects such as headaches, mood deterioration, scalp heat, cognitive problems, neck pain, muscle twitching, anxiety and drowsiness occurred in 3.4 percent of the participants.

According to the authors of the review article, it will probably be some time before TUS is actually used in practice, as the technology still has to be refined.

The following two tabs change content below.

Melanie Soecht

You may also like

Zhuo Chuang Information: The stock of laying hens...

Economy: US stock markets mixed – oil gives...

Swiss labor market: What helps against the shortage...

Financial System: Indebted Silk Road | nd-aktuell.de

How do you protect your smartphone?

Financial literacy about the stock market and the...

Musk’s Twitter in brief conflict with Substack |...

China’s SenseTime Launches “Consultation” Chatbot- Radio Free Asia

Nuclear power plants switched off: In mid-April, everyone...

Pegasus: How a crazy idea led to success

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy