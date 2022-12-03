When more and more mobile phones start to use OLED screens, is it really time to say goodbye to LCD panels? No.

Recently, a research report by TrendForce showed the current popularity of LCD screens and OLED screens.

The report pointed out that with the gradual increase of OLED panels in mobile phone applications,It is estimated that the penetration rate of mobile phones using OLED panels will be about 47.7% in 2022. This also means that LCD screens still occupy half of the country, or even more.

The popularity of OLED screens comes from the adoption of all iPhone 12 series launched by Apple in 2020. Driven by Apple, other mobile phone brands have begun to expand the introduction of OLED panels in high-end models.

At present, Apple’s iPhone SE series still stays in the LCD panel.OLED panels are used in more than half of Samsung mobile phones, while 30-40% of Xiaomi, OPPO, and vivo mobile phones use OLED panels, and LCD screens still account for more than 60%.

In addition, Transsion, which focuses on low-cost mobile phones in the African market, is still sticking to LCD screens, and the proportion of OLED panels is very low.

Some industry analysts believe that although OLED screens have many technical innovations and improvements, they have not completely solved the problems of screen burn-in and service life, and the output cannot be compared with LCD.

In most low-end mobile phones, LCD screens will still be the mainstream choice for mobile phone screens.

TrendForce predicts that the mobile phone penetration rate of OLED panels will only reach 50.8% in 2023, and it is expected to exceed 60% in 2026.