the lawyer, John Jay Ray who has handled some of the largest corporate failures in history, and now CEO from FTXdescribed the management of the cryptocurrency exchange “something never seen in forty years of experience.”

In a court filing, the new FTX CEO wrote that the crypto exchange’s corporate dysfunction was the worst it had ever seen in its long career in corporate restructuring.

Ray, that helped Enron to overcome the bankruptcy, he did not mince words about the state of the company or the behavior of the former management team, describing it as one of the worst examples of corporate control he had ever encountered. That was a damning observation from someone who has 40 years of restructuring and legal experience.

In the statement, Ray described a surprising level of clutter and “a complete failure of corporate control“, including a human resources department so disorganized that his team was unable to prepare a complete roster of employees.

Ray said he has “substantial” concerns about the financial positions FTX has in filing with the court. The cryptocurrency exchange implosion revealed a huge hole in corporate balance sheets, but until blockchain analysis and accounting are completed, Ray said it was not “appropriate for stakeholders or the court to rely” on the numbers presented.

Sam Bankman-Fried used company funds to purchase homes and other personal items for employees

Company funds were used to purchase homes and other personal items for employees and consultants without proper documentation, Ray said in the statement, with payment requests approved by supervisors’ “custom emojis.”

FTX did not have lasting records of corporate decisions, in part because Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder and former CEO, had relied on communication platforms set to automatically delete messages after a short time and encouraged employees to use the same applications. “From compromised systems integrity to faulty regulatory oversight overseas, to the concentration of control in the hands of a very small group of inexperienced, unsophisticated and potentially compromised individuals, this situation is unprecedented.”Ray concluded.

Alameda, Unacceptable Management Practices

Alameda Research, the secret society that was part of Bankman-Fried’s empire, executed trades for FTX alongside other institutional and individual traders. The two companies were closer than publicly acknowledged, however, in light of Ray’s statement that Alameda was secretly exempt from “certain aspects” of FTX’s self-liquidation protocol.

It is not perfectly clear what aspects Ray was referring to. Usually, in cryptocurrency trading, liquidation is very similar to a margin call, where a leveraged position is closed by the exchange due to a drastic change in the price of the underlying asset.