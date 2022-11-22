New Abarth 500e, seats in racing material and a sporty look

The design of the new sports seats is enriched by an embossed scorpion in Alcantara, a premium racing material that offers a dark sporty look and maximum comfort thanks to the integrated headrest with an acid green scorpion lasered on the Alcantara and double sports stitching. Fine leather with Alcantara inserts and the Scorpion logo embellish the three-spoke sports steering wheel inspired by the racing world. In addition, the premium door panels and center console armrest feature sporty double stitching. The Scorpionissima is also equipped with a closed central tunnel, heated front seats and windscreen, height-adjustable driver’s seat and 50/50 split folding rear seats.

Nuova Abarth 500e, l’infotainment

The New Abarth 500e Scorpionissima is offered as standard with the 10.25-inch Uconnect Radio Touchscreen with integrated navigation system and the new Performance Pages, a high-tech display with new graphics designed for the New Abarth 500e which allow you to always keep track of own performance while driving. Compatibility with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto is also available. The New Abarth 500e is the first model to offer a connected experience thanks to Uconnect Services. All services are managed via the Fiat mobile app. In addition, the 7-inch digital instrument cluster provides information on speed, range and driving mode and battery status, without any distractions.

New Abarth 500e, Numerous comfort devices

As for comfort, there are twilight and rain sensors, passive access with the wearable key and keyless go, automatic climate control, automatic low beam, electrochromic internal rear view mirror and wireless charger. Equipped with a 360-degree view sensor system and a high-definition rear view camera that shows obstacles and the car’s trajectory on the 10.25-inch screen, perfect parking is a guarantee. Finally, a refined as well as very powerful audio system from the premium brand JBL is also included in the standard equipment of the launch version.

New Abarth 500e, the purchase procedure

The New Abarth 500e ushers in a new purchasing method. It only takes a few minutes to make the choice and book the new car. The novelty kicks off with the opening of orders for the New Abarth 500e Scorpionissima Edition. It should be noted that an exclusive one-month pre-booking phase will be dedicated only to members of the Abarth community, as a reward for their commitment to creating the New 500 through the web-based project renamed Performance creators. The new Abarth was, in fact, co-created together with the community which includes over 160,000 Abarth enthusiasts all over the world. A large family that has participated in every Abarth event and that will also follow the creation of the brand’s future models.

New Abarth 500e, suggestions from 160,000 Abarth enthusiasts around the world

Abarth directly asked them for an opinion on what its future cars should look like. The initiative, called Performance creators, was claimed by the Stellantis brand to be a success, with hundreds of thousands of community members giving their thoughts on the new sounds and colors and more calls to action to follow. A way to involve the entire Abarth community as the brand progresses and a way to be exclusive, but also inclusive and, at the same time, have even more fun with the New Abarth 500e. In short, the electric challenge hides a thousand pitfalls, but Abarth seems to have equipped itself to face them to face them.