MILANO – They are the two pioneering projects for the carbon dioxide capture in the world. And for about twenty years the storage basins of Sleipner e Snow whitein the Norwegian Sea, allow for the storage of 1.8 million tonnes of CO2 per year, and serve as a model for another 200 similar projects, 30 of which are operational to sequester around 42 million tonnes of carbon dioxide per year ( against 37 thousand tons emitted in all).