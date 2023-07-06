New app from Facebook’s parent company – what good is Meta’s new Twitter competitor “Threads”? – News

The Facebook parent company Meta presented a competing product to its social media rival Twitter on Thursday. The short message service Twitter was only taken over by Tesla boss Elon Musk last fall and has repeatedly made negative headlines since then, for example due to technical problems. SRF digital editor Jürg Tschirren explains what Meta’s new app called “Threads” offers and whether it can be dangerous to Twitter.

Juerg Tschirren

Digital editor

Jürg Tschirren studied contemporary history and journalism. He has been working for SRF since 2007 and reports on IT, communication, consumer electronics, digital distribution, social networks, data protection, computer security and games.

What do you know about the new “Threads” meta app?

What was known about “Threads” until recently was based on inside information and descriptions in Apple’s App Store, since the app had not yet been released. This is how the app name became known. First screenshots of the Android app that were released showed a user interface strongly reminiscent of Twitter. There is the possibility of following other users and exchanging short text messages with them as well as sharing or commenting on them.

Why is Meta focusing on an alternative to Twitter right now?

This could have something to do with the fact that Twitter has recently had to contend with even more technical problems than the platform has already had in recent months. So it could be that Meta wants to exploit the current weakness of the competition and launches its own app at a moment when a particularly large number of people might be thinking about jumping off Twitter. Actually, the app apparently shouldn’t have been launched until the end of this month. However, the code of the app is said to have been worked on since the beginning of the year. So Meta has had the idea for a Twitter competition for a long time.

Why is “Threads” not yet available in the EU and Switzerland?

This is related to the stricter data protection rules of the European General Data Protection Regulation GDPR, which apply in the euro area and thus indirectly also in Switzerland. These prohibit certain forms of data collection. According to the current state of knowledge, “Threads” should collect a lot of usage data, such as health and financial data, but also browser history, location, purchases or contact data. Because this data is then merged across platforms, for example with Instagram usage data, the app violates the GDPR. It is not yet clear whether Meta will offer the short message service in Europe at all and in what form.

Does the new meta app pose a threat to Twitter?

Since Elon Musk took over Twitter at the end of October last year, a number of apps and platforms have tried to compete. Social networks like Mastodon or Bluesky, behind which ex-Twitter boss Jack Dorsey is also behind, have not been able to inherit Twitter so far. This is despite the fact that Twitter, under the leadership of Elon Musk, is not exactly a success story. Meta, on the other hand, already reaches billions of people with its existing platforms and therefore has completely different requirements. Because “Threads” is supposed to be linked to Instagram, the app should have over a billion users in one fell swoop. In contrast to other Twitter competitors, “Threads” does not have to build its own network first. But that alone does not have to promise success, not least because the new meta app and Instagram are very different.