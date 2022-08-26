The 2022 Chengdu Auto Show officially kicked off on August 26. On the first day of the auto show, at the Audi booth in Hall 1, the new Audi A8L was officially launched, and an official guide price of 829,800-1,954,800 yuan was given. There is also the new Audi S8L, priced at 2.0768 million yuan.

As the flagship model of the Audi brand, this generation of A8L, whose chassis code is D5, was launched in 2018. Today, it is a mid-term remodeled model of the D5 A8L. Compared with the old model, the new Audi A8L has made a more trendy appearance in appearance. The change of perceptual aesthetics redefines the original aesthetic boundary, and reflects the original pattern of Audi’s flagship model A8L through the huge change in appearance.

The most obvious change in appearance is the new design of the front face, the use of a lattice-type silver-wing grille, and the larger area of ​​the grille brings a stronger visual impact. The design of the lattice-type silver-wing grille is inspired by the “winglets” winglets on the aircraft. The delicate letter “L”-shaped winglet elements inside the grille converge from both sides to the middle, making the aura of the front of the car unprecedented. show. In the body color matching of the new Audi A8L, a total of 11 colors are provided to choose from, and 4 new body colors derived from the interstellar aesthetics of sky transformation have been added, including Manhattan gray, sky blue, bright night green and aurora blue. The visual effect deeper.

The Audi brand, which has always been known as a lamp factory, will naturally never let go of its tireless pursuit of lamps and lights on its flagship models. In simple terms, it is a headlight with a family-style angled design, but in fact, the technology inside the headlight is the top priority. The digital matrix LED headlight using DMD (Digital Micromirror The headlight contains about 1.3 million micromirrors, which can disperse the light into tiny pixels, ensuring maximum adjustment accuracy.

At the rear of the car, the one-piece through-type OLED taillights will become standard on the new Audi A8L, with segmented light strips, the effect is charming after lighting, and has a unique recognition in the traffic flow. In addition, the taillights of the new Audi A8L support customized services, which can provide car owners with more personalized and exclusive choices.

In the new Audi A8L, the design of the encircling cockpit is still adopted. The highly integrated interior also includes a highly technological interactive screen, and even the small reading lights in the rear row use matrix LEDs. The design of the car, coupled with the diamond pattern of the doors and seats, allows both the driver and the passengers in the car to have a distinguished experience. In addition, the new Audi A8L adds a new interior color of Cognac Brown, which supports personalized custom leather kits and leather equipment options.

In terms of power, the new Audi A8L will continue to be equipped with a 3.0T V6 engine + 48V mild hybrid system, and provide two versions of high and low power, matching the 8-speed manual transmission from ZF, and Audi’s quattro four-wheel drive system. . In addition, a model equipped with a 2.0T engine was also launched, with a maximum power of 265 horsepower, which also matched an 8AT gearbox.

The most worth mentioning about the appearance is that the new Audi A8L will provide a new S-Line appearance kit, including a black grille and multiple black sports kits, as well as side air intakes similar to the S8L, both outside and inside the car. S-Line exclusive logos have been added to many prominent positions.

In terms of power, the new Audi S8L is equipped with a 4.0T V8 engine + 48V mild hybrid system. It also has ZF’s 8-speed manual transmission and quattro four-wheel drive system, which will provide stronger power performance and sports performance.

