New banking colossus – UBS boss Ermotti: “CS would no longer be viable” – News

Credit Suisse currently employs around 17,000 people in Switzerland, while UBS employs 21,000. For a long time, the staff at the new megabank were worried about what would happen next. The only thing that was clear was that there would be job cuts.

Now Sergio Ermotti is creating more clarity about the future of the workforce. The UBS boss confirmed to SRF News: Around 3,000 employees will be laid off in Switzerland. He also comments on the question of whether the new banking colossus is not too big for small Switzerland.

Sergio Ermotti

CEO of UBS

Sergio Ermotti has been CEO of UBS since April 2023. He already held this position between 2011 and 2020.

SRF News: Is CS Stand today an ailing bank that would no longer be able to survive?

Sergio Ermotti: I wouldn’t describe them as “dilapidated”. But it is clear to us that the CS would no longer be able to survive. You can’t ignore the realities and pretend that it just has a small liquidity problem. This is a very nostalgic interpretation of the situation. CS’s figures for the second quarter showed that it could no longer be saved.

UBS will fully integrate CS. Why should this be the “best solution” – and therefore better than keeping CS in Switzerland as an independent bank?

When we announced the takeover of CS, we committed ourselves to examining all options for the future of CS Switzerland. We invested 15,000 hours with more than 40 people for this analysis. These options also included a spin-off of CS Switzerland’s current activities, and another option was a sale.

Legend: Hopes of independent survival in this country have finally been dashed; UBS is also fully integrating CS in Switzerland, as UBS CEO Sergio Ermotti announced. Overall, the takeover in Switzerland is likely to lead to around 3,000 layoffs across the entire bank. Keystone/Michael Buholzer

In the end, the result was crystal clear: the best solution is the complete integration of CS Switzerland into UBS. Only it offers a sustainable and safe solution for employees, satisfies the needs of customers and is in the best interests of Switzerland and its shareholders.

So this is also the best solution for staff?

That’s so. In the event of a spin-off, the difference in job losses would have been minimal, compared to the total number of employees in Switzerland. By fully integrating CS into UBS, we guarantee jobs – and we are even able to grow and offer new, more interesting jobs.

CS’s business model was not sustainable. It needs to be restructured.

Unfortunately, far-reaching measures have to be taken to improve the situation in CS. It has excellent people, very good and loyal customers and good services. But: CS’s business model was not sustainable. It needs to be restructured.

How many staff is CS reducing overall?

In order to achieve the cost targets and sustainable profitability, we must restructure CS and use the synergies of the entire group. A large part of this concerns personnel, but also further planning in the areas of real estate and IT. The staff fluctuation as well as the demographic trends within and outside Switzerland help us to reduce costs, and there are also options for internal mobility.

In the event of a spin-off of CS Switzerland – which would not have been sustainable – we would still have had to lay off 600 jobs.

Unfortunately, we will proactively have to cut 3,000 jobs in Switzerland. This will take place over the next few years, starting in 2024. 1,000 of these positions will be due to the integration of the bank subsidiary CS Switzerland into UBS. In the event of a spin-off of CS Switzerland – which would not have been sustainable – we would still have had to lay off 600 jobs. A further 2,000 layoffs will be made in the CS Group for other activities in Switzerland.

UBS is “too big to fail”, so it would have to be rescued by the state in the next crisis. How do you want to convince the public and politicians that UBS is not too big for small Switzerland – given the risks?

I don’t think UBS is too big for Switzerland. The topic is complicated and cannot be discussed in a minute. Look at what happened to CS: It too was “too big to fail” – but it still sank. In the end, the taxpayer didn’t actually have to pay, but earned some money. Today’s “too big to fail” regulation shows that CS had enough capital to carry out a winding-up without the taxpayer having to pay anything. We saw that in the CS balance sheet at the end of June.

With the current solution with UBS, the good parts of CS remain intact – without creating a problem for Switzerland and its financial stability. It would have been totally masochistic to drop CS just to prove that “too big to fail” works.

The interview was conducted by Jan Baumann.

