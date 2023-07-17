New Bentley Continental Gt, here’s what it is like, how it goes with the biturbo V8 and how much it costs

Listen to the audio version of the article

The Bentley Continental dynasty tout-court turned seventy last year, while that of the Continental GT to which it has given many inspirations, especially in terms of style, is celebrating its twentieth birthday this year. Born in 2003, the Continental GT changed the life of the famous English brand. In fact, it was the model with which Bentley definitively dissociated itself from kinship with Rolls Royce, which in the meantime passed to BMW, after entering the Volkswagen group galaxy in 1998.

Bentley Continental Gt, the model that revived the brand

A few months after the debut of the Continental GT at the Geneva Motor Show, in 2003 Bentley won the 24 Hours of Le Mans for the fifth time with the Speed ​​8. An unthinkable result considering that the brand’s sales of just over 400 units did not allow to invest a lot of money to build a car with the requisites to win the most prestigious endurance race in the world. Instead, the coup succeeded because the “cousins” of Audi removed the livery from the R8, which had won as many times at Le Mans in the previous three years, and a specific outfit transformed it into the winning Bentley Speed ​​8. The affirmation prompted the image of the Bentley, then a bit tarnished, and sales of the Continental GT took off quickly, so as to reach more than 3,000 units within a few months. Today, the GT which over time has also given rise to the open GTC version is the best-selling Bentley in Europe (the brand’s absolute best-seller is the Bentayga mega-SUV) and by 2025 its production will reach 100,000. Also arriving that year will be the first of five Bentleys with an electric powertrain announced by 2030.

Bentley Continental GT, updated for the 20th birthday

The current series of the Continental GT is the third. Presented in 2018 with many technological innovations under its guise, the most advanced of the Volkswagen group, the current Continental GT retains unmistakable features which, although logically evolved compared to those of the first generation, are faithful to those that inspired the line of the first series . Thus, they always recall those of the 1952 R-Type Continental, also a luxury grand tourer made largely by skilled craftsmen, particularly in the sumptuous cabin. Just like in the case of the Continental GT. In the environment, sumptuous furnishings meet to the nth degree, impeccable finishes, materials that to define as precious is an understatement and the necessary amount of digitization that the times impose. Armchairs that look like sofas and also massaging, briar and aluminum that cover the furnishing components, materials from the circular economy or recycling that wink (just, just) at eco-sustainability without showing it at all, they match, for example , to the rotating panel in the center of the dashboard which showcases the infotainment display, ultimately generating an environment halfway between the stateroom of an English manor and the interior of a private jet.

Bentley Continental GT, the novelties of the 2024 model year

This framework is found on board all versions of the Continental GT and GTC, which on the occasion of the 20th birthday present themselves with some new features. In particular, they have been slightly revisited externally following inspirations from the Bentayga mega-suv such as the grilles that offer different textures for the grilles and bodywork finishes based on the trim level. The offer starts from the (so to speak) basic level and continues with the Azure, the S and the Speed ​​available both for the Continentals powered by the 4-litre biturbo V8 engine with 550 horsepower and for those equipped with the 6-litre supercharged W12 with 659 horses, which will retire next year. At the top of the offer is the ultra-luxurious and extravagant Mulliner trim.

Bentley Continental GT, at the wheel of the V8 Azure

The presentation of the passenger compartment and the equipment aimed at arousing the feeling of traveling more aboard a limousine of the brand together with the performance of the V8 engine characterize the Continental GT Azure as the definitive granturismo. The engine that delivers 550 horsepower and a torque of 770 Nm, which interfaces with the eight-speed automatic transmission and which transmits the drive to the wheels as in the case of all the other versions through the four-wheel drive is extraordinarily malleable. It offers incredible elasticity at normal speeds and becomes aggressive when you want to sink the accelerator, using the Sport mode, to push the Azure V8 up to 318 per hour and reach the 100 km/h mark in 4 seconds. average consumption, according to the manufacturer, of 11.3 l/100 km. Dynamically, thanks also to the air suspension and the electronically managed roll control system together with the rational distribution of the mass, the Continental GT, in spite of the weight which is close to 2,800 kg, moves easily through the bends, in a reassuring manner and without compromising the royal comfort.