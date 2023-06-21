New bet after 45,000 percent price increase

After the most recent drop in prices, Sartorius has a market capitalization of 20.6 billion euros at prices of around 300 euros for the preferred shares (DE0007165631; 37.44 million shares) and 250 euros for the common shares (DE0007165607; 37.44 million shares). With a business volume of EUR 3.6 billion and a profit of EUR 450 million, that would still be a 5.7-fold sales valuation and 46-fold the profits expected for this year. That’s not as astronomical as it was when I joined the Dax, but it’s anything but a bargain.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

