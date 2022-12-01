Listen to the audio version of the article

Moby Legacy, the second new generation ship, sister ship to Moby Fantasy, was launched at the Gsi shipyard in Guangzhou in China, arriving in Italian seas in the coming months. The unit, explains a note, will offer “on the standard cruise ship route between Livorno and Olbia, on-board services of absolute excellence and instruments that make the journey not only comfortable and fast, but also totally sustainable”.

Like its sister ship, Moby Legacy, underlines the note, “it is the largest ferry in the world“, it measures 237 meters in length, 32 in width, for a gross tonnage of 69,500 tons. It can accommodate up to 2,500 passengers in 550 cabins, and thanks to over 3,800 linear meters of garage it can carry up to 1,300 cars or 300 trucks; the engine power is 10.8 megawatts, for a cruising speed of 23.5 knots, with peaks of 25 knots.

Flexibility

The ship’s flexibility, continues the note, “will allow it to meet the needs of passengers in every season, both in those characterized by greater tourist flows, and in those in which the prevailing traffic is that of freight transport”.

Furnishings, equipment, cabins and common areas «are designed to ensure the best crossing ever for travelers to and from Sardinia», with a quality «that combines the traditional excellence of Moby with the characteristic of offering a journey worthy of a cruise even if it’s only for a few hours”.

Five hundred jobs

Moby Legacy, like Moby Fantasy, adds the note, «is the largest ferry in the world and will also be a driving force for the development of the economy of Livorno, Olbia and Sardinia, creating more than 500 jobs among direct and induced”.