New book on the history of the Tengelmann boss

At the beginning of January 2021, she received the order from her boss to deal with Haub and was not particularly enthusiastic at first. “I have heard neither from Karl-Erivan Haub nor from the rest of his family,” writes von Boetticher. But rejecting the order was out of the question. And so began her research into the possible accidental death of Karl-Erivan Haub, which was to take her not only to Zermatt but also to Moscow. The author is convinced that she has collected at least good evidence that Haub did not have a fatal accident on April 7, 2018. These clues include photos from a biometric surveillance system in Moscow, which are said to show Karl-Erivan Haub alive after the official anniversary of his death. The photos are not shown in the book. It is not possible to check origin and authenticity.