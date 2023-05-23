Home » New book on the history of the Tengelmann boss
Business

New book on the history of the Tengelmann boss

by admin
New book on the history of the Tengelmann boss

At the beginning of January 2021, she received the order from her boss to deal with Haub and was not particularly enthusiastic at first. “I have heard neither from Karl-Erivan Haub nor from the rest of his family,” writes von Boetticher. But rejecting the order was out of the question. And so began her research into the possible accidental death of Karl-Erivan Haub, which was to take her not only to Zermatt but also to Moscow. The author is convinced that she has collected at least good evidence that Haub did not have a fatal accident on April 7, 2018. These clues include photos from a biometric surveillance system in Moscow, which are said to show Karl-Erivan Haub alive after the official anniversary of his death. The photos are not shown in the book. It is not possible to check origin and authenticity.

See also  Draft Financial Stability Law for Comments: Establishment of Financial Stability Guarantee Fund_Securities Times Network

You may also like

So companies embrace sustainability

Can I still use wood heating in the...

The initial value of the manufacturing PMI in...

Webuild purchases 49,000 treasury ordinary shares

Real estate: In these places, prices are falling...

Auto euro, 7, costs from 4 to ten...

Midday review: Shanghai stock index fell 0.58%, the...

With which Microsoft wants to dominate the IT...

Labomar, private equity instead of the Stock Exchange

Patient21: New investment of 100 million euros

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy