New boss for Twitter – Musk brings advertising expert: The new Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino – News

Yaccarino is one of the big players in the US advertising industry. Whether she succeeds as head of Twitter depends on whether Elon Musk lets her do it.

The short message service Twitter gets a new boss. The previous boss and owner, Elon Musk, announced this yesterday. Linda Yaccarino is the name of the woman who is supposed to lead the tumbling social media group back into calm waters.

Until yesterday, Yaccarino was responsible for the flow of advertising money to the US entertainment group NBC Universal. And advertising money is exactly what the short message service Twitter lacks. Many companies and quite a few users have turned their backs on Twitter after Tesla owner Elon Musk took over Twitter last year, removed quality controls and reinstated ex-President Donald Trump.

Make Twitter attractive for advertising

In a public conversation with Elon Musk a few weeks ago, Linda Yaccarino emphasized that if, as announced, Musk wants to build a platform from Twitter on which users can no longer just exchange short messages, but also make payments and buy things, for example, then they have to they become attractive for advertising.

Legend: Elon Musk (l.) Makes Linda Yaccarino the new CEO of Twitter – she should direct the business.

Rebecca Blackwell/Keystone



In retrospect, the occasion on which Yaccarino actually interviewed Musk in front of an audience sounds like a job interview.

Yaccarino for business, Musk for tech

According to Musk’s tweet on Friday, Linda Yaccarino will take over in six weeks. Musk writes that she will take care of the business and he will take care of the technical side of things.

Various observers think Yaccarino is a good choice. Investors, but also, for example, the media scientist and digital expert Sarah Genner: “Elon Musk started to monetize the company and finally bring it to commercial success.” He is on the right track with Yaccarino.

Does the unlikely duo lead to success?

Advertising expert Linda Yaccarino does not seem to have any reservations about politics. She has worked with both the Trump administration and the current one of Joe Biden. She has also been involved with the World Economic Forum, the WEF, for a few years – precisely the forum of the international elite from business and politics that Elon Musk has repeatedly criticized as an unofficial world government. Can it go well with the unlikely duo at the top of Twitter?

Yaccarino is the experienced advertising professional who has proven herself on the big stages in politics and business.

«Musk is the insane business genius who shows no human instinct at all. She is the very experienced advertising and PR specialist who has proven herself on the big stages in politics and the business world,” says Genner. The expert is cautiously optimistic: “I believe that the two can work at eye level in this company.”

Other observers take a similar view. Most warn, however, that this will only work if Elon Musk actually lets the new boss do it and does not – as so often in the past – cause uncertainty again with weird to untenable tweets.