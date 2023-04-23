New boss: job cuts at US ride-hailing agency Lyft

The US ride-hailing service Lyft announced a new round of layoffs shortly after changing its boss. “We will significantly reduce the size of our team,” said the new CEO David Risher with the workers on Friday. Costs would have to be further reduced in order to achieve “profitable growth”.

“More profitable, faster, flatter”.

In addition, the company must become “faster and flatter” and stand out from the competition with lower prices, faster pickup and better earnings for drivers. Risher did not provide any information on the specific extent of the layoffs. According to information from the Wall Street Journal Lyft wants to lay off at least 1,200 of the approximately 4,000 employees.

At Lyft, there had already been major job cuts in November. At that time, 13 percent of the workforce was to be laid off as part of a comprehensive savings plan. In March, company founders Logan Green and John Zimmer announced their retirement from the executive board. Former Amazon and Microsoft manager Risher was appointed as the new CEO. As one of his first official acts, he announced further layoffs. Lyft’s shares responded by jumping more than 6 percent.

Though Lyft (along with competitor Uber) brokered more promotions than ever last year, it hasn’t been profitable. While the number of customers and sales had grown at record rates, the company’s net loss for the year also rose sharply. When the news broke in February, Lyft’s share price plummeted 30 percent.

