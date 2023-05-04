New Brenner tunnel will be around one billion euros more expensive

DAccording to new calculations by the operators, the Brenner Base Tunnel between Austria and Italy will be around one billion euros more expensive than originally planned. The Brenner Base Tunnel Company (BBT SE) announced on Wednesday that total costs of around 10.5 billion euros can now be assumed. The plus in the costs for the world‘s longest railway tunnel is essentially due to the inflation-related more expensive building materials and the increased energy prices.

The Brenner Base Tunnel is the heart of the new Munich-Verona railway connection. It runs between Innsbruck (Austria) and Fortezza (Italy).

With the rail project, freight transport across the Alps is to be shifted to a large extent from road to rail. Including the existing Innsbruck bypass, the tunnel will be 64 kilometers long. The completion of the structure had been postponed several times and is now scheduled for 2032. So far, 157 kilometers of the 230-kilometer-long tunnel system – including all supply tunnels – have been driven.