The second issue of 2022 of the BTP Italia started today, the government bond indexed to the national inflation rate designed for small savers. Compared to the June issue, the Treasury has decided to shorten the duration from 8 to 6 years. A shorter duration that could increase interest among small savers. By mid-day, requests totaled over 2.3 billion.

In June, the BTP Italia with a duration of 8 years raised € 7.2 billion from retail, approximately half of the over 14 billion of the previous issue (May 2020) which had a duration of 4 years.

The Ministry of Economy and Finance has set the minimum annual (real) coupon rate guaranteed of the eighteenth issue of the BTP Italia at 1.60%. The definitive rate will be established with subsequent communication at the opening of the fourth day of issue, on the morning of Thursday 17 November and may be confirmed or revised upwards.

Inflation at the highest levels, such as the risks for those who buy BTP Italia now

In October in Italy it marked a jump of 11.9% on an annual basis. With inflation at levels not seen in decades, this is apparently a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for investors to find protection from the surge in prices.

The BTP Italia provides is a security indexed to the inflation rate Italian (FOI index, without tobaccos – Consumer price index for blue-collar and white-collar families, net of tobaccos), with coupons paid every 6 months together with the revaluation of capital due to inflation in the same semester. The coupons are therefore paid every six months, starting from a guaranteed fixed rate for the entire duration of the issue, to which is added the national inflation recorded in the previous six-month period. This second variable component, linked to the trend of inflation, is the tip of the balance to determine the attractiveness of the issue. If inflation remains high over the next few years, the investor will find a valid one in the BTP Italia shield against dear life. On the other hand, a sharp slowdown in inflation compared to current levels would make the issue less attractive with the risk of having to settle for the 1.6% base coupon if the FOI index marks negative changes in the coming months. In fact, it should be remembered that in case of deflation the coupons of the BTP Italia are in any case calculated on the nominal capital invested, therefore with a protection extended not only to the principal amount, but also to interest.

The MEF proposes a calculation example linked to the last issue of the Italian BTP in June. In case of inflation at 5% at the end of the first half of the life of the security, this would mean that the daily reference price index valid for the calculation of the first coupon (28.12.2022) would be equal to approximately 114.66. The Indexing Coefficient (CI) used would therefore be equal to CI = 114.66 / 109.2 = 1.05000.

The details of the new issue

The new issue will take place from Monday 14th to Thursday 17th November 2022. The characteristics of the security are substantially in line with those of the previous issues. The new BTP Italia will have a duration of 6 years and there is a loyalty bonus equal to 8 per thousand for those who buy the security upon issue and hold it until maturity, in 2028.

The stock will be placed on the market in two phases: the first phase will take place from Monday 14 to Wednesday 16 November, unless early closure, and will be reserved exclusively for individual and similar savers (the so-called retail market); the second phase will take place in the morning of November 17 and will be reserved for institutional investors only. The guaranteed minimum rates will be announced on Friday 11 November.

How to subscribe to the new BTP Italia

Retail savers will be able to subscribe to the BTP Italia wherever a securities account is held, in a bank or at post offices, even using their home banking if enabled for trading functions. The placement will take place on the MOT electronic platform (the electronic market for bonds and government securities of the Italian Stock Exchange) through the following dealer banks: Intesa Sanpaolo SpA and Unicredit SpA

All official communications on the BTP Italia, the FAQs, the information sheet and the technical note for operators will be made available on the website of the Ministry of Economy and Finance and on the website of the Department of the Treasury in the Public Debt section. It will also be possible to request support and information directly from the offices of the Department of the Treasury (MEF) by e-mail at [email protected]