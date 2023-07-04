New budget as a foretaste of future distribution battles

Federal Family Minister Lisa Paus (Greens) offered the toughest resistance. Until last weekend, she insisted on an additional twelve billion euros annually from 2025 in order to be able to realize her ideas of basic child security. Lindner, on the other hand, only wants to provide two billion as a memo. This amount is now also included in the draft law that the cabinet will vote on this Wednesday.

For the sake of peace, Chancellor Olaf Scholz wrote to Paus that she should write a draft law during the parliamentary summer break and quantify the necessary costs. With that, Scholz may catch his green minister for the moment. However, it is also clear that the financial planning for the coming years must not be disrupted. And it’s sewn close to the edge:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

