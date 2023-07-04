Home » New budget as a foretaste of future distribution battles
Business

New budget as a foretaste of future distribution battles

by admin
New budget as a foretaste of future distribution battles

Federal Family Minister Lisa Paus (Greens) offered the toughest resistance. Until last weekend, she insisted on an additional twelve billion euros annually from 2025 in order to be able to realize her ideas of basic child security. Lindner, on the other hand, only wants to provide two billion as a memo. This amount is now also included in the draft law that the cabinet will vote on this Wednesday.

For the sake of peace, Chancellor Olaf Scholz wrote to Paus that she should write a draft law during the parliamentary summer break and quantify the necessary costs. With that, Scholz may catch his green minister for the moment. However, it is also clear that the financial planning for the coming years must not be disrupted. And it’s sewn close to the edge:

See also  Sailun Group Co., Ltd. Announcement on the Progress of Providing Guarantees to Subsidiaries_Related_Content_Tires

You may also like

Hard blow to Northern League autonomy. 4 resignations...

ABeam Consulting 2023 RISE+BTP Private Meeting Sets Sail...

Most expensive paintings in the world 2023: Ranking...

Stellantis transforms Mirafiori into a green campus, an...

Quofox-Exit: Learning marketplace rescued from bankruptcy

Kraft Heinz Ignites Debate: Should Ketchup be Stored...

Condemns Davigo, the “inspiring mentor” appears. Shadows on...

The Impact of Lowered US Dollar Deposit Rates...

Iveco Group: the details of the buyback

Mercedes-Benz: Bond-inspired writing divides minds

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy