New building guideline: Federal government defends itself against EU renovation plans

The EU Parliament is working on a new directive. Because buildings in the member states would be classified very unequally, this could be expensive for Germany’s homeowners. There is talk of up to 1400 billion euros. Now resistance is forming – also in the traffic light government.

Experts estimate that more than a third of all single-family homes in Germany would need to be optimized

Im Federal Building Ministry pushes the planned European building directive with its new refurbishment regulations for homeowners to criticism. The EU Parliament proposes dividing the efficiency classes known from the energy certificates in all member states according to the same scheme and calling for energy-related refurbishment for a certain proportion by 2030.

“We are critical of the European Parliament’s approach of raising each of the 15 percent worst buildings to a certain higher efficiency class,” said Sören Bartol (SPD), Parliamentary State Secretary in the Federal Ministry of Building, WELT AM SONNTAG. “Such a compulsion to refurbish” brings “social hardship with it.” Other governments of the member states are also reportedly distancing themselves from the Buildings Directive.

In the meantime, it is also becoming apparent that homeowners and thus also tenants in Germany would be more affected by an EU renovation obligation than in other countries. A comparison of the consumption criteria for efficiency classes A to G shows that the strictest limit values ​​already apply in this country. “If, according to the new building directive, the poorer efficiency house classes are to be lowered uniformly to E or D level, the efforts required in Germany would be significantly higher under the existing systems than in Belgium, for example – where you might just replace a few windows and that Attic would have to insulate,” says Ingrid Vogler, energy expert at the Association of Housing Industry GdW.

See also Heating: distance, noise, space – this is where the heat pump fails in reality also read Ban on oil and gas heating

More than a third of all single-family homes in Germany would have to be optimized through comparatively expensive measures, such as comprehensive insulation, new heating systems and windows, so that they achieve a consumption value of 160 kilowatt hours per square meter and year. In Belgium, on the other hand, 425 kilowatt hours would be sufficient by today’s standards. The Haus & Grund owners’ association warns of an economic total loss for homeowners and in some cases even demolition.

also read

“We assume that for many buildings in the lower efficiency classes, renovation will not be an option and that between 1,000 and 1,400 billion euros would have to be spent on replacement new buildings,” said Warnecke, President of the Association. He also criticized that according to the plans, every newly built house from 2028 should be a “zero-energy house”. “This should make it almost impossible for low- and middle-income families to acquire property and wealth through the purchase of a new house.”

The new version of the Building Efficiency Directive is a key component of EU climate policy. CO₂ emissions in Europe are to be reduced by at least 55 percent by 2030, and the EU is to become climate-neutral by 2050. In March, the responsible committee of the EU Parliament spoke out in favor of all residential buildings achieving energy efficiency class E by 2030 and class D by 2033.

Minister of Construction Geywitz warns of “compulsory renovation”

“Seven out of ten buildings in the EU are energy inefficient, and the number of people at risk of energy poverty is constantly growing,” argued Ciarán Cuffe, a member of the Greens group in the EU Parliament and rapporteur on the responsible energy committee. Member States should provide money for the clean-up. In addition to “energy poverty”, it is also about “securing the future of our planet”.

“We are committed to rejecting these demands,” said State Secretary Bartol. Minister Klara Geywitz (SPD) was also against “compulsory renovation” pronounced, also against the background of the Building Energy Act and its stricter regulations for heating installation. The ideas of the EU Council and the Commission now deviate from the strict ideas of the Parliament.

The so-called trialogue between the three institutions began this week. Whether the Spanish Council Presidency wants to push the issue further from July 1 is an open question. “There is already emissions trading for buildings, and through this we have a CO₂ limit and an associated price mechanism,” says Markus Pieper, parliamentary director of the CDU/CSU group in the EU Parliament. “This gives us basic instruments for climate protection. How the states then regulate their buildings in detail should be left to them and the market.”