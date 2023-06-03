Home » New bull market or bull market trap?
New bull market or bull market trap?

New bull market or bull market trap?

Stock markets have regained momentum and investors are becoming more confident. The Market explores whether the improvement in sentiment is warranted or a bull market trap.

Hope is slowly returning. After tough weeks of sideways movement, an upward breakout seems to be emerging on the stock exchanges. The leading US index S&P 500 surpassed the 4200 point mark for the first time since August this week, and various other indices have also reached new highs – including even the Japanese Nikkei 225, the wake up from its slumber appears.

