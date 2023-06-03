New bull market or bull market trap?

Stock markets have regained momentum and investors are becoming more confident. The Market explores whether the improvement in sentiment is warranted or a bull market trap.

Hope is slowly returning. After tough weeks of sideways movement, an upward breakout seems to be emerging on the stock exchanges. The leading US index S&P 500 surpassed the 4200 point mark for the first time since August this week, and various other indices have also reached new highs – including even the Japanese Nikkei 225, the wake up from its slumber appears.