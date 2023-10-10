New Businesses Bring Prestigious Brands to Miami’s Iconic Lincoln Road Mall

Lincoln Road in Miami Beach to Welcome Five New Businesses

Miami Beach’s famous Lincoln Road, the renowned open-air mall in southern Florida, is set to welcome five new businesses by the end of October, according to various media reports. These prestigious brands will further expand the offerings at Lincoln Road, which currently boasts 200 shopping, art, and dining options. Known as a popular destination for tourists from around the world, Lincoln Road attracts an estimated eight million visitors annually.

Among the new additions, Terranova Corp, a company that owns several properties in the mall, expressed its satisfaction with the branding of the new businesses. Terranova President Stephen Bittel announced that HOKA, an international sports shoe brand, will be one of the new stores. HOKA will be located next to prominent athletic brands Nike and Adidas, solidifying Lincoln Road’s reputation as a hub for sports retail.

In addition to HOKA, Luli Fama, a local South Florida store famous for its elegant women’s swimwear, will open its doors at Lincoln Road. Another exciting addition is IT’SUGAR, a sweets and candy store that promises a “spectacular experience” due to its wide variety of products. Turkish Delight, specializing in traditional Turkish desserts and sweets, will also open its first location in the United States at Lincoln Road. Finally, food enthusiasts can look forward to IT Italian Trattoria, the only new restaurant among the establishments, which will offer open kitchen dining and authentic Italian cuisine.

Holly Cohen, a Miami planning consultant, emphasized the need for greater coordination among the various owners at Lincoln Road to ensure the success and growth of all businesses. Cohen highlighted the challenge posed by the multiple owners of different buildings within the mall, as opposed to a traditional shopping center with a single owner. Efforts have been made in the past to encourage collaboration and discussions among shareholders and owners, but some resistance remains.

With the upcoming addition of these five new businesses, Lincoln Road is poised for further growth and continued success as a premier destination for shopping, art, dining, and entertainment in Miami Beach.

