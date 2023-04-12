New car prices doubled in 10 years

I car prices in Italy they have almost doubled in just 10 years. He claims it Absolute userswho carried out a study comparing the price lists applied by car manufacturers. In 2013 an average of 18,000 euros was spent to buy a new car – underlines the association, – a figure which has now risen to 26,000 euros with an increase of +44.4%.

According to the latest Istat data, only in March new car prices rose by +6.1% compared to the same period last year. At the basis of these increases there are various reasons: both the advent of electric carswhose list prices 30% higher than the same endothermic engine models have raised the average, both the commodity crisis, from microchips to componentsincreasingly rare and expensive materials that have led to a surge in price lists.

“While on the one hand Italians are being pushed to renew their car fleet by opting for less polluting cars, on the other buying a new car is increasingly prohibitive, due to constantly rising prices and endless waiting times which discourage users – explains the president of Assoreti, Furio Truzzi – The raw materials crisis has had enormous repercussions on the sector, but the costs of this situation have been passed on to final consumers who, once again, find themselves paying the price of a global crisis”.

“We believe that the government must counter the explosion of car price lists – concludes Truzzi, – studying a serious incentive policy for the sector, without limiting aid only to electric vehicles, in order to support those who decide to change their car to less polluting models”.

Even used cars skyrocket

The second-hand market also recorded strong increases. Second Federcarrozzieri, an association that brings together Italian body shops, the second-hand car market has taken off due to the price increases and waiting times for new cars. The prices, precisely because of the greater demand (372,696 transfers of ownership only in January, +7.8% on an annual basis) have skyrocketed undergoing an average increase of 24%, a phenomenon that is also continuing in 2023, to the point that in the first 3 months of the year the increase in price lists is around +30%.

Oldest car fleet in Europe

According to the latest report of the‘Ispra the car fleet circulating in our country has an average age of 12 years and 2 monthswhile the average age at scrapping rises to well 17 years and 5 monthscon cars before Euro 5 which represent 53 per cent approximately (21 million units are over 14 years old). In short, we have iThe oldest circulating park in Europe. The European Union, which rejected the Italian proposal on biofuels and imposed a green transition in a short time, should reflect on these data.

The stop to endothermic cars from 2035 without opening up to alternative technologies (if not electric and e-fuel), according to the automotive associations, it will only worsen the situation. The costs related to the electric car or the list price but also the corollary of more expensive insurance policies, etc. it will produce the paradox that instead of seeing pollution decrease, we will end up seeing it increase. In fact, motorists will tend to change the car even less frequently, keeping the old and heavily polluting car. The “Cuba” effect will essentially be produced with a circulating vehicle older than 20-30 years and easily predictable effects on the air.