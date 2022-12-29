Peugeot, electrification evolves with the 408 fastback on tap and the full-electric 308

Next to the 408 fastback, the French house places the electric version of the 308, the renewed e-208 and the new interpretations of the 3008 and 5008 SUVs also offered in mild-hybrid variants.

Polestar makes its debut among battery-powered SUVs with the Polestar 3

The Volvo-controlled brand markets the revamped Polestar 2 electric sedan that now offers greater range and its first electric SUV: the robust Polestar 3.

Porsche, the new Macan is electric only

The flagship novelty is the new generation of the Macan SUV which is only full-electric, but the restyling of the Cayenne range is also on the way and, most likely, also that of the 911 in which there could also be a hybrid version.

Renault, the new electric R5 looks vintage but is electric

Among the many new products from the French brand, the R5 E-Tech stands out, an electric interpretation of the legendary small car from the 1970s which also makes its debut with a new platform dedicated to battery-powered compact cars. The new Scénic also arrives in the E-Tech electric range, leaving the world of minivans to enter that of crossovers. The Clio update and the completion of the Austral SUV family are also on the agenda.

Rolls Royce debuts in the full-electric world with the Specter coupe

The aristocratic English brand enters the era of zero-emission mobility with the Spectre, a sturdy and super-luxurious coupe powered by an electric powertrain with 585 horsepower.

Skoda, among all the first fruits, the new Kodiaq and Superb stand out

In addition to marketing the Rs versions of the Enyaq iV electric SUVs, the new Kodiaq and Superb are on the horizon. Updates to the compact Kamiq SUV and the five-door Scala sedan could also be seen towards the end of the year.

Smart, the #1 electric crossover is the progenitor of a new species

It’s called #1 and it’s a compact-sized crossover tending to medium and ushers in the new era of the brand. The N.1, as it is easier to call it, is produced in China and is offered in two-wheel and four-wheel drive versions with powertrains of 272 and 428 horsepower respectively.

Subaru, the renewal continues with the Impreza and the heir of the XV

In addition to marketing the Solterra SUV which is the first electric vehicle in its history and is closely related to similar proposals from Toyota and Lexus, the Japanese company offers the restyling of the Impreza and the Crosstrek, or the new generation of the XV which also takes on Europe is the denomination under which it is sold in the rest of the world.

Suzuki, Jimny returns hybrid and also in size Large

The compact off-road Jimny also returns in a car version, so far it has only been sold as a truck, thanks to a mild-hybrid powertrain and moreover in an elongated version with a five-door body. The fourth series of the compact Swift should also make its debut in 2023.

Toyota, the Ch-r and the Prius are writing new chapters

The most important innovations of the Japanese house are the new generations of the compact crossover Ch-r and the Prius, which only comes in a plug-in hybrid version in Europe. Furthermore, the restyling of the Corolla range and the marketing of the bZ4x electric SUV, the twin-different of those branded Lexus and Subaru, are planned.

Volkswagen, the Id.Aero sedan expands the family of full-electric models

The flagship novelty is the large electric sedan Id.Aero, but the new Tiguan series is also on the launch pad, updates to the small T-Cross and the large Touareg, as well as a slight reinterpretation of the electric Id.3 .

Volvo, the new electric family debuts with the Ex90

During the year, in addition to starting deliveries of the large Ex90 battery-powered SUV, the Swedish company should also unveil another zero-emission model of the new era: a compact SUV that should be called Ex30.