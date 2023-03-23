Raisin’s business is boosted by rising interest rates. New and old investors are therefore following the Berlin fintech. The founder, meanwhile, criticizes the offers of the competition.

The Raisin (Weltsparen) management team: Tamaz Georgadze, Katharina Lueth, Michael Stephan and Frank Freund. (from the left) Raisin

The overnight money fintech Raisin, which operates under the “Weltsparen” brand in this country, has completed a new round of financing. Around 60 million euros were raised by two investors in the course of a Series E round, as the Berlin-based company announced. The Anglo-Saxon private equity specialist M&G Catalyst is taking on most of the sum as a new investor. The US investment bank Goldman Sachs, as a former shareholder, also took a stake in the fintech again.

When asked by Gründerszene, Raisin did not want to comment on the company valuation. However: “With a little pride in the current market environment, we can reveal this much: Our unicorn status has been confirmed with the current Upround,” said Raisin founder Frank Freund via email. As a result, the fintech is now valued by investors at at least $1 billion.

Raisin was traded as a unicorn at the latest after the merger with Hamburg-based competitor Deposit Solutions 2021. Last year, however, the status seemed to have changed again after Raisin investor Kinnevik valued the fintech in its books at “only” 895 million euros. The financial scene first reported on it. The industry portal justified the devaluation at the time with weak growth figures.

According to Raisin’s own statements, however, business is developing well. The fintech has been profitable for six months and has passed the one million customer mark. “Weltsparen” is a platform on which private investors can compare different offers for overnight or time deposit accounts and invest their money abroad, where higher interest rates are often offered than in Germany. Raisin also offers savings plans for index funds (ETFs) and investments in cryptocurrencies.

Criticism of lure offers from the competition

Raisin founder Freund does not see it as a problem that, in addition to many German banks, fintechs such as Trade Republic or Scalable Capital are now also advertising with high interest rates. A closer look reveals that many of these apparently attractive interest rates have limitations. “Sometimes they only apply to new customers, only up to a certain investment amount or only for a few months. Additional fees are then often due, for example in the form of a paid premium membership. That often eats up the attractive interest rates,” argues Freund. Such provisions are not found in Raisin’s overnight and time deposit accounts. In addition, his company is growing to a large extent in other European countries, in Great Britain and the USA, for example.

With the money from the new financing round, the fintech now wants to develop new features that “will further lower the barriers to saving and investing with Raisin.” was launched and manages well over a billion euros in assets for clients. The Berlin unicorn manages a total of 38 billion euros.