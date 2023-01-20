Listen to the audio version of the article

With an investment of almost 5 million euros, Chef Express (Cremonini Group) has created the new food court at Porta Garibaldi station in Milan, a hub for urban, regional and high-speed public transport, where around a hundred employees. The spaces were created in partnership with Altagares Italia (Altarea Group), owner of the commercial and advertising exploitation rights, and leverage an offer that ranges from fast food to casual dining. On the ground floor there is a McDonald’s, Billy Tacos (Mexican dishes and poke) and a large space for Panella (bakery bar-cafe). Over the course of a few weeks, the steakhouse Roadhouse restaurant and Wagamama (Asian cuisine) will open on the upper floor. In designing the food court, the focus was on a formula that allows it to open independently from that of the Rfi – Rete Ferroviaria Italiana spaces. «For years the Cremonini group has developed a strong presence throughout Lombardy and in Milan we are protagonists in two areas at the center of an unprecedented urban regeneration – explains Cristian Biasoni, CEO of Chef Express -. In the Citylife shopping district, we are the major investors in the catering offer, and the new Porta Nuova district, where we achieve the same leadership within the Porta Garibaldi station with these new premises». For his part Simone Maltempi, CEO of Altagares Italia sees in the enhancement of Porta Garibaldi the birth of an integrated space with the city. «The station is a place of flow, which offers comfort and services to travellers, but also a place of life and commerce. By developing this new Food Hall, we are consecrating this reality as the beating heart of the modern Porta Nuova district, and as a place of conviviality and free time open to Milan. With Rfi and Chef Express, whom I thank, we have made Porta Garibaldi a station for everyone: travellers, workers, tourists and residents».