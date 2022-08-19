Original title: New color matching + Huawei image XMAGE, Huawei Mate 50 RS was exposed

Recently, Weibo blogger @Experiencemore posted a set of photos of Huawei Mate 50 RS Porsche design back cover.

(The picture comes from the Internet)

It can be seen from the leaked pictures that the Huawei Mate 50 RS Porsche camera module adopts an octagonal design, and the rear camera is marked with Huawei Image XMAGE certification. There are three colors of black, red and yellow.

(Weibo blogger @Experiencemore broke the news map)

According to information about the network access of telecommunications equipment, Huawei has recently launched three models into the network, the models are BNE-AL00, DCO-AL00, and CET-AL00. It is expected to correspond to Huawei Mate 50, Huawei Mate 50 Pro and Huawei Mate 50 RS respectively. And these three models will be pre-installed with HarmonyOS 3.0 from the factory, but they still do not support 5G.

(The picture comes from the Internet)

In addition, according to the blogger, Huawei will hold a new product launch conference on September 7, which will bring the new Huawei Mate 50 series.

(The picture comes from the Internet)

Editor's comment: In terms of configuration, the entire Huawei Mate 50 series will be equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 4G chips, and there will be a new major upgrade in terms of imaging. If you have any thoughts about the Huawei Mate 50 series, please leave a message in the comment area.

