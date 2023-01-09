Original title: New company financing Luo Yonghao “lost a friend”?

At 23:52 on January 7th, Luo Yonghao was about to leave the Douyin live broadcast room of making friends. The number of new fans displayed in real time on the page was slowly increasing, but it still did not reach the expected 30,000. “The difference is 10,000. The main reason is that I came late today. There is something wrong.” Luo Yonghao explained more than once that the task failed to meet the standard for the first time. He did not disclose the specific reason for being late. However, the occasional comment “I support you unconditionally in this incident” on the public screen of the live broadcast room reveals something unusual.

In the early morning of January 8, Zheng Gang, the founder of Zihui Venture Capital, did not rest after a busy day. He also answered questions from the media on the Smartisan financing case on WeChat. The day before, Zheng Gang and Luo Yonghao, who had known each other for many years, had several rounds of arguing with each other on issues such as “‘Return to the truth’ is acting”, and Luo Yonghao “take 3.5% of the shares of the new start-up company to coerce investors to give up the multi-billion-dollar repurchase”. From intimacy to open mutual tearing, the two parties “did not talk” in private. This public conflict in the Internet investment circle has not yet been resolved.

Lao Luo is late for the live broadcast

The users in the live broadcast room didn’t care why Luo Yonghao was late, but the fans on Weibo and friends in Moments were mostly discussing the “Zheng Gang bombarded Luo Yonghao” incident that made a lot of noise that day. On January 8, under Luo Yonghao’s Weibo account dedicated to dispelling rumors, the number of comments posted at noon the day before “Clarification of ‘Zheng Gang bombarding Luo Yonghao'” was still increasing.

Things start with Hammer Technology. According to Tianyancha information, in May 2013 and May 2014, Zihui Venture Capital participated in the A round and B round financing of Smartisan Technology respectively. Zheng Gang and Luo Yonghao were very close at that time. Zheng Gang not only praised Luo Yonghao as China‘s Jobs, but also pledged his house to borrow 20 million yuan to the company when Hammer Technology was in the most difficult time, and also postponed the repayment time of 15 million yuan loaned to Hammer Technology from 2018 to 2023 In 2010, he even angered Ali for Hammer Technology.

According to Zheng Gang, “In fact, Zihui Venture Capital participated in almost every round of financing of Smartisan Technology. All investors of Smartisan Technology will sign a repurchase clause for each round of financing. Luo Yonghao previously announced that the 600 million yuan in debt was only owed to suppliers. The money does not include the repurchase funds of the investors. It is true that everyone cooperates with you in acting.”

However, after Luo Yonghao’s new start-up company Thin Red Line received financing, the relationship between the two parties has undergone subtle changes. “Your untruthful nature has grown up. You don’t hold meetings, communicate, and have no information symmetry. You just threw an agreement saying, this time I valued it at 190 million US dollars, and I took 3.5% of your previous investment of 1.5 billion yuan. It is a good thing, but your agreement is not authentic. Let us accept 0.0% of your equity, and give up the billions of repurchases?” Zheng Gang spoke fiercely in the circle of friends on January 7, and said bluntly “Truth is passed on” is acting.

The two sides “did not talk” in private

In this regard, Luo Yonghao’s clarification focused on two points. He held a shareholder meeting and did not deceive the old shareholders. The new company has provided the old shareholders with 5% of the shares before the investment and 3.72% of the shares after the investment. “Many old shareholders signed and said Thank you, because they know that investment is not a loan, and the investment enterprise fails. Therefore, this kind of compensation for the failure of the previous entrepreneurial project is essentially due to unusual emotions and morals, rather than common legal principles and logic. “.

A few hours later, Zheng Gang told another version of the story, “Hammer Technology has not held a shareholders’ meeting in 2022. There are groups of shareholders. If you see a topic that makes you unhappy, you will withdraw from the group several times.” , and directly pointed out that “you use the equity of the new company to coerce investors to give up their basic rights, and if you like to sign or not”, you must sign on November 30, and you also fabricated that most people signed, and the equity is 3.5% or 35% It doesn’t matter half a dime.”

Zheng Gang also revealed to a Beijing Business Daily reporter, “Once Smartisan investors start the repurchase, the repurchase funds and interest during the period may be around 1.5 billion yuan.” billion. However, based on 3.5% of Thin Red Line’s current valuation of US$190 million, the compensation to Smartisan investors is only US$6.65 million.

“I calculated that the compensation to Zihui Venture Capital may be worth one or two million US dollars, and I want to replace the 180 million yuan repurchase right. We are very happy that you give us the equity of AR company, but at least how long will you say?” When the equity value exceeds the repurchase funds within a certain period of time, the repurchase clause will be exempted, right? This is much more beautiful, instead of exchanging the equity of a company that may not succeed in exchange for the investor’s repurchase rights from the beginning. It’s unreliable.” This made Zheng Gang hard to accept.

On the other side, Luo Yonghao did not express his position except for one clarification.

“There is no need for Lao Luo to respond anymore.” A related person close to Luo Yonghao told a Beijing Business Daily reporter on January 8, “Zheng Gang’s content is all about emotional venting and fabricated lies. His purpose is to attract attention and traffic. There’s no need to mess with him anymore.” After the turmoil broke out, Zheng Gang and Luo Yonghao also “did not talk” about this matter. Zheng Gang bluntly told the reporter of Beijing Business Daily.

Which investors will initiate the repurchase

Zheng Gang also seems to have made up his mind, “I invested in more than 100 mobile Internet projects, and 80% of them failed. So far, none of them have initiated a repurchase request. But I am determined, absolutely, and must initiate a repurchase: Luo Yonghao. I Combined with dozens of investors to initiate repurchases.”

“At present, in the field of equity investment, equity repurchase is basically a necessary clause of the investment agreement. In practice, it is very common for investment institutions to initiate repurchase requirements.” Li Huaxi, senior partner of Beijing Yingke (Shanghai) Law Firm, told A reporter from Beijing Business Daily said, “When the invested company triggers the repurchase conditions, the investment institution has the right to require the relevant subject to perform the equity repurchase obligation and get back its own investment funds and corresponding interests. The most representative case is South Beauty. The listing failure triggered the equity repurchase clause, which eventually led to founder Zhang Lan being kicked out.”

So what kind of agreement did Smartisan have with investors? “The terms of the repurchase are triggered by abandoning the consumer electronics company that is still in operation, and creating another consumer electronics company similar to Smartisan Technology.” A person familiar with the matter revealed to a reporter from Beijing Business Daily.

According to the repurchase terms of the D-round financing signed by Smartisan Technology in September 2017 disclosed by public information, “If the company fails to achieve an IPO within five years, it needs to redeem the equity held by the D-round investors after five years after the completion of the investment. The price needs to receive dividends at an annualized rate of 5%, and if the company cannot pay the redemption payment, the founders should bear joint and several redemption obligations.”

The agreement also requires that within one month after the five-year period expires, the above-mentioned share redemption price and dividends will be paid to the D round investor in one lump sum. It is also mentioned in the agreement that the above agreement should be clarified in the company’s articles of association after the completion of this investment, otherwise the company and the founders will bear joint and several liability for the D round investors. By September 2022, the five-year investment period agreed in the agreement has expired, and the investor will have the right to redeem.

Speaking of which investors will initiate repurchase? Zheng Gang told the reporter of Beijing Business Daily, “There are many investors. I guess there are investors in every round, but we haven’t initiated it yet.” A related person from Make a Friend told a Beijing Business Daily reporter, “On January 8, Lao Luo will continue to bring the goods, on the Douyin platform. On January 9, he may go to the Taobao live broadcast room.” (Reporter Wei Wei）