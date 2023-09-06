New data platform shows – We get so much sand out of the sea – News

Contents

Every year, 50 billion tons of sand for concrete, glass and other components are dredged from rivers and sandbanks. But that’s not all, as shown by a data platform that was developed at the University of Geneva together with UN bodies.

Four to eight billion tons of sand are also extracted and processed from the seabed every year – with consequences for the marine ecosystems.

Legend: A sand dredger is used to fight erosion off the French coast. Such ships suck the sand – and everything else – off the seabed like a vacuum cleaner. Reuters/Regis Duvignau

The Grid-Geneva, a research team from the UN, the Federal Office for the Environment and the University of Geneva, used artificial intelligence and position data from thousands of ships that sail the seas every year to locate these suction vessels. A ship going back and forth is most likely a dredger, says Grid Director Pascal Peduzzi.

Like giant vacuum cleaners

Sand dredger ships work like giant vacuum cleaners. They travel back and forth on a specific stretch of sea, sucking up the sand from the seabed – along with marine life that fails to escape the suction rake. The sucked-up mixture is separated on board. Particles that are too small are flushed out, stones that are too large are removed.

The research team identified these ships, determined their capacities and fed a database with figures for the last ten years. The result is a new data platform. For the first time, it shows where how much sand has been mined in the sea in recent years, where it has been unloaded and how it has been used, says Peduzzi.

Six billion tons of sea sand

The numbers are impressive: in recent years, an average of six billion tons of sand have been removed from the sea each year, primarily by dredgers in China, the USA, the Netherlands and Belgium.

The new database fills a data gap, but above all it should also show which country has which sand resources in the sea and where too much has been mined. Because then marine fauna and flora could no longer recover. But sand is also important to protect seacoasts from erosion.

That’s why sand is so important

According to the scientists at the Grid in Geneva, sand is a strategic resource for the world – as a building material, as a living space. But sand is not just sand. Sahara sand, for example, is less suitable as a building material than sea sand. Furthermore, sand is not only needed as a building material for houses, bridges, dams or roads. Glass is also made from sand – solar panels or the smallest electronic components in mobile phones and computers are made from silicate sand. It becomes problematic when we need too much sand. It takes years for an overfished stock to recover. But it takes much longer for fine sand particles to be eroded out of the rock.

The Geneva developers of the data platform warn that the amount of sand extracted will soon be as large as that carried by rivers into the sea every year. This means that sand is not a common good, but a strategic resource that is becoming increasingly scarce.

