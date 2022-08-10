Caijing Net News on August 10, Caijing Net learned from the “Xinyu Release” that “Several Measures for Xinyu City to Promote the Virtuous Cycle and Healthy Development of the Real Estate Industry” has been released recently.

The measures clearly implement financial subsidies for house purchases. During the period from August 8, 2022 to February 8, 2023, the purchase of new commercial housing within the central urban area (including the High-tech Zone, Yushui District, Fairy Lake District, Xinyiji Cooperation Demonstration Zone, the same below) and in 2024 If the deed tax is paid before December 31, 2019, the beneficiary finance will provide the following subsidies: for the first-time purchase, a subsidy of 200 yuan/square meter will be given; for the improvement type, a subsidy of 100 yuan/square meter will be given.

At the same time, the down payment ratio of individual housing mortgage loans was lowered and the loan interest rate was lowered. In accordance with the requirements of the “Notice on Doing a Good Job in Epidemic Prevention and Control and Financial Services for Economic and Social Development” issued by the People’s Bank of China and the State Administration of Foreign Exchange, differentiated housing credit policies will be implemented, focusing on meeting the mortgage demand for first-time and improved housing, and better Meet the reasonable housing needs of buyers. For the purchase of new commercial housing within the central urban area, the minimum down payment ratio for the first home is reduced to 20%, and the mortgage loan interest rate is not lower than the corresponding term LPR (loan market quotation rate) minus 20 basis points; the minimum down payment ratio for the second home is reduced to 30% , the mortgage loan interest rate shall not be lower than the corresponding term LPR (loan market quoted rate) plus 60 basis points.

The down payment ratio of individual housing provident fund loans was lowered, and the maximum loan amount was raised. The maximum amount of housing provident fund loans was raised to 800,000 yuan, and the down payment ratio of provident fund loans was adjusted. The minimum down payment ratio for the purchase of the first ordinary self-owned house was lowered to 20%, and the minimum down payment ratio for the purchase of the second ordinary self-owned house was lowered to 30%.