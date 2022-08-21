【One-line narrative】

Editor’s note

In the information age, the digital economy has spawned a variety of new industries, new formats, and new scenarios, and has also profoundly affected the work and life of contemporary youth. With the help of the digital economy, many young people light up their life value in the “star sea” of the digital economy, and become an important force in promoting technological progress and social development.

A few days ago, the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security announced 18 new occupations such as “agricultural digital technician” and “robot engineering technician”, and classified and marked the new occupations with obvious digital characteristics. Let us approach several new Internet professional practitioners and see how they break new ground in the “cloud” and bravely become the “tide-setters” in the digital wave.

An e-sports player in an exhibition match at the Hangzhou E-Sports Center in Zhejiang Province.Xinhua News Agency

Agricultural Digital Technician: When Data Becomes Agricultural “New Nutrient”

Narrator: Zhang Fandi, Technician of the Digital Village and Regional Economic Development Division of Alibaba Group

Two days ago, a friend forwarded to me the new job newly released by the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security, and asked enthusiastically, “Agricultural digital technician, isn’t this your job?” “Official Certification”.

I have been engaged in agriculture for more than 7 years, and I am a professional. When I was in college, I studied at the Agricultural College of Zhejiang University. After graduating, I started a business with my friends, worked in agricultural fertilizer production, and planted small tomatoes. My work has always stayed in the traditional agricultural scene. Later, I took advantage of my knowledge of traditional agriculture and digitalization, and joined the Alibaba Digital Village team, focusing on the digitalization of agricultural industry, rural governance and services. “Building a digital engine for rural revitalization” became my new mission.

Using digitization to transform all aspects of agricultural production is a very fulfilling process. In Xitang, Jiashan, we have done a digital upgrade project for the rice industry chain, so that digital capabilities can penetrate into all aspects of rice breeding, planting, production, supply and sales, including the construction of a crop big data intelligent platform, digital agriculture, rural areas and farmers information service application, Cainiao Wisdom Cloud warehouse, contract farming, digital marketing, etc. Through this whole industry chain construction, it can help local agricultural production to reduce costs, improve quality and increase efficiency. In Hengyi Village, Xiaoshan, Hangzhou, we use a smart map to link villages, villagers and tourists, comprehensively and clearly display local cultural and tourism resources, and attract tourists to the village through the platform. Since its establishment in October last year, Hengyi Village has quickly become a check-in point for Internet celebrities around Hangzhou. Seeing so many people pouring into the village, I was very happy.

The process of doing business is full of hardships, and the daily schedule is full, either in the county seat or on the way to the county seat. Keeping an eye on project implementation, testing application effects, and conducting business training… I deeply understand that becoming a qualified agricultural digital technician requires a variety of cross-disciplinary skills. As digital agricultural technology becomes more and more mature, talents in this field The gap will be bigger and bigger, and I also look forward to the participation of more colleagues, let us learn from each other and move forward together.

Today, data, as a new factor of production, is becoming a new nutrient for increasing agricultural production and income. The agricultural digitalization scene is rapidly moving from the consumer side to the upstream. We have followed the trend and used digital technology to open up the whole link of “research, production, supply and sales”, promote the improvement of agricultural quality, reduce costs and increase efficiency, and explore new digital technology paths for agricultural modernization.

In the future, I will continue to deepen the fields of agriculture and rural digitalization, improve my professional capabilities, and hope to pass on my experience and methods to more people.

Artificial intelligence trainer: “train” a data model with an accuracy of 99.95%

Narrator: Xia Xiaofei, AI Engineer of Huawei Cloud

At 9:00 am, I came to the company, turned on the computer, and logged in to ModelArts, the Huawei Cloud AI development production line, to check the training effects of several models that were running at the same time last night, and analyze the reasons for their poor performance on some test data… AI training The teacher’s day’s work begins.

Children play chess with AI robots at the 5th Digital China Construction Achievements Exhibition in Fuzhou, Fujian Province.Xinhua News Agency

As a “trainer”, before training, you must first observe and analyze the data, communicate with the data labeling team about the data processing plan, and think about the model and training plan to be used; then code and train the model; after training, analyze the effect of the model and adjust the parameters Or add data, and then train the model… This kind of cyclical work seems boring, but when the trained model is successfully implemented in the actual project, I am full of a sense of accomplishment.

I once worked on a license plate recognition project for on-street parking spaces, and the client’s requirement for model accuracy was as high as 99.95%. The application scene also faces various challenges, such as large-angle tilt, light and weather interference, etc., which are particularly stressful. I spent all night with the team discussing plans, searching for materials, comparing multiple models through synchronous training, carefully analyzing each image that failed to identify, and finally achieving a satisfactory result for the customer. On the day the model was launched, everyone was very happy.

Compared to other software engineer jobs, AI trainers sound great and pay more. Some software engineers who have worked for many years also have the idea of ​​switching to AI. But in fact, the requirements of AI trainers are not low. For an actual scene, most trainers can train a “toy” model with an accuracy of 70% to 80%, but to achieve 95% or even 99% accuracy in commercial conditions, it is a great test of the trainer’s ability and experience.

Nowadays, a large proportion of computer-related majors in colleges and universities are engaged in AI research, and AI training in the society is also springing up. However, when we recruit, we often find that most of the job seekers who apply for AI trainers just follow the courses in the school or do some exercises on the Internet, without in-depth research on technical details, new platforms and tools, and actual projects. The experience is also insufficient, and there is a big gap with the needs of enterprises. As an AI trainer, we not only have to keep up with new AI technologies, but also learn other industry knowledge during the project. This is the challenge that this job brings, and what makes this career so innovative and exciting. I am willing to continue to work in this position and continue to break through myself.

A staff member demonstrates video motion capture products at the Metaverse Experience Hall at the 2022 Global Digital Economy Conference in Beijing.Xinhua News Agency

Information Security Tester: Protecting “People” and Data in the Digital World

Narrator: Xu Dexiang, Information Security Tester of Beijing Knows Chuangyu Information Technology Co., Ltd.

The work of an information security tester mainly has two aspects: one is to “find gaps and fill gaps”, that is, under the condition of authorization, simulate the hacker’s perspective to attack the target network and business system, find out the loopholes in the target, and put forward suggestions for improvement , to ensure the security of the network and assets; the second is to “fix the situation”, that is, after the system is compromised, look for clues left by the attacker in the attacked network and business system, and propose repair suggestions to avoid the next time the attacker invades from the same way.

A vulnerability may seem inconspicuous, but it often triggers a “butterfly effect” that causes the entire system to collapse. Finding vulnerabilities before attackers and protecting systems from malicious attacks is one of the most rewarding jobs. A few years ago, I participated in a security testing project. After two days of repeated investigations, I found an unknown vulnerability with a high level of danger, which can directly obtain the administrator rights of the computer. After reminding the client of this vulnerability information, I submitted the vulnerability to the “National Information Security Vulnerability Sharing Platform” and obtained the original vulnerability certificate issued by the platform.

Tracing the source of security incidents requires continuous attempts, failures, and attempts… Sometimes there is no progress for a long time, and you must be able to endure loneliness and not lose heart or give up. Once, the business system of an organization was attacked by hackers, the webpage was tampered with, the system permissions were changed, and the key business data was at risk of being copied. We rushed to the scene to look for anomalies from tens of thousands of system operating records. From 9:00 in the morning to 10:00 in the evening, I finally found the path of attacking illegal intrusions and all their illegal acts, and successfully blocked them.

At present, China‘s information security testers are facing a situation of “great demand and very few personnel”, and with the continuous advancement of the digitalization process, the demand for information security technology talents will increase. “Information security tester” has become a new occupation announced by the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security. This year, “data security engineering and technical personnel” has been added, which is a manifestation of the country’s high emphasis on information security work.

There is still a certain gap between my country’s information technology, network technology, IT technology and the world‘s advanced level. In the future, I hope that I will have more advanced technical capabilities to protect the “people” and data in the digital world, and contribute to the advancement of the information security cause of the motherland.

Virtual anchor: “Lingyuan” has a musical dream

Narrator: original musician, virtual anchor Lingyuan yousa

As early as 2012, when I was still studying, I tried to release my own music works on major online platforms. After many years of operation, I became a full-time upmaster in the music area of ​​station B. When I was thinking about transformation, a partner who was interested in 3D images and 3D animation technology approached me with the avatar he invested in and created, and wanted me to give this image a “soul”, and we hit it off.

In 2019, I made my official debut as a two-dimensional “virtual artist”, “Lingyuan yousa”. The name “Lingyuan” expresses my understanding of the beauty of Chinese culture. “Kite” is a bird of prey, which is both beautiful and offensive. Coupled with the artistic conception of “lingling sound”, it constitutes a contrast.

The first “meeting” with Lingyuan’s avatar left a deep impression on me. When I used the software to capture facial expressions and motion capture for the first time, it was very dreamy to see the image of Lingyuan moving in sync with me. Slowly, I developed a deep bond with this avatar and began to look forward to her getting better.

While working as a virtual anchor, I also serve as a full-time music up master. Making music videos is hard work, but I still insist on releasing music works, trying various new performance forms, and constantly seeking breakthroughs. My strength is the ability to create original music, and my weakness is the creation of lyrics and songs of national style songs. But I will try my best to show the restrained, reserved and poetic beauty, and combine the elegance of the national style with the lively ACG elements, so that the unique beauty can penetrate into Lingyuan’s clothing elements, music style and singing style.

Through the live broadcast of the “skin” of the avatar, while talking and laughing, the communication between me and netizens has become more cordial. I not only convey emotional value in my interactions with them, but also express my thoughts and thoughts through music, evoking some thoughts in everyone’s heart, which is the driving force for me to keep making high-quality content.

I have been thinking, what is irreplaceable for virtual anchors? My experience is not to simply drive and maintain this avatar, but to incorporate your own ideas and thinking, and take the initiative. A virtual host is not only a profession, but also a form of displaying one’s own content creation.

Lingyuan has always had a musical dream. I hope that Lingyuan can be recognized and liked by the public, and I also look forward to having more opportunities to meet excellent music producers and create moving music works together.

E-sports commentator: need talent, but also need a hundred times more effort

Narrator: League of Legends official commentator Guan Zeyuan

I have dreamed of becoming a professional esports player since I was a child. However, it is very difficult to become an e-sports player, so I came up with the idea of ​​”saving the country by curve” – ​​explaining e-sports competitions.

In 2013, I passed the interview and became an intern commentator for a company in Shanghai. At that time, the development of the e-sports industry was not as good as it is now. I rarely had access to commentary work, and more of it was doing chores, such as moving things, taking takeaways, installing e-sports chairs… Although the income was relatively low, but I have a strong feeling inside of me that I am sure that I will be better in the future, and I have never felt fear in my heart. Fortunately, my family was very supportive of my career choice and encouraged me to take it seriously and try it out.

It is this love and perseverance that made me take a leap in my career. The one that impressed me the most over the years was the 2017 League of Legends World Championship at the National Stadium. When I learned that I could work in the “Bird’s Nest”, I was very excited and even bought tickets for my family to watch me explain the game. At that time, I really appreciate the sense of achievement brought by this profession.

Game commentary requires talent support such as language and communication skills, and more than a hundredfold effort beyond talent. I am now mainly responsible for commenting on the League of Legends LPL, LCK and the Global World Championships. I also participate in the cross-border commentary of basketball, football and other sports games, and do personal live broadcasts. I often need to overcome the fatigue caused by continuous work. As the workload increases, so does the challenge, but I’ll try to get every task done well.

In 2003, the State Sports General Administration listed e-sports as the 99th sport in China. In recent years, the e-sports industry has gained more influence, the popularity rate of the public is getting higher and higher, and e-sports commentators have also ushered in a new space for development. Over the years, I have deeply felt that this industry lacks talents, especially compound talents. I hope that there will be more excellent latecomers to “stir” the industry and make our commentary more interesting and exciting.

(Project team: Guangming Daily reporters Wang Meiying, Chen Chen, Qiu Yue, Wang Simin)