There are just a few days left before the transition to the new digital terrestrial TV for the home: on 21 December all national and local television networks will be visible only if you have the new TV devices. These devices will need to be capable of supporting high definition (HD). The day before, December 20, the Mpeg-2 encoding will be permanently sent to the attic by Rai, Mediaset, La7 and all the other broadcasters. The channels that still do not broadcast in HD will then be switched off, those relegated from number 500 onwards, and from the following day (December 21st), the programming will only be in Mpeg-4.

The new digital terrestrial supports HEVC Main 10 encoding and the release of frequencies in the 694-790 MHz band (called the 700 band) for 5G mobile services.

What to do

Meanwhile, we need to check if our TV or decoder that we have at home support the new standard. Just carry out a very simple check: check that the main national channels (Rai, Mediaset, La7, etc.) are visible within the first 100 numbers of the remote control. In this case, from 21 December the networks will automatically be visible on the same channels.

There is a very simple test available to everyone to understand if your home TV supports DVB-T2 technology and HEVC Main10 coding. It is that of channel 200: if the writing “Test HEVC Main10” appears when the television is tuned to this channel, it means that the device is compatible.

What to do if the TV channels are not seen

There are a few steps you can take, in case the channels are gone. First of all that of retuning the channels: with this operation the TV performs a new scan of all the networks, with the possibility of receiving new ones. In any case, the Ministry of Enterprise and Made in Italy has made help services available. In fact, it is possible to contact the call center on 06 87 800 262 (Monday to Friday from 9 to 18) or ask for help via Whatsapp, by writing to 340 1206348.