The heir to the Renault 4 makes its debut at the Paris Motor Show, scheduled from 18 to 23 October. Named Renault 4ever Trophy, it is a concept car that anticipates a compact electric SUV expected on the road from 2025. Waiting after the debut of the Renault 5 Prototype, the new electric Renault 4 is the second electric reinterpretation of an iconic model of the French brand in the of the Renaulution.

Renault 4ever Trophy, electric suv

Built on the new CMF-BEV platform dedicated to electric vehicles in segment B, shared with the new electric Renault 5 also present at the Parisian stand, the 4Ever Trophy reinterprets the horizontal grille typical of the Renault 4 in a modern key, starting with the round headlights equipped with Led Matrix. The references also return to the rear, starting with the capsule-shaped rear lights that bring the mind back to the iconic model of the past. Waiting to discover the definitive technical data sheet of the future electric Renault 4, the concept is pushed unloaded to the ground with a power of 100 kW and can rely on a 42 kWh battery.

Renault 4 electric, dimensions

Just over 4 meters long and 2.1 m wide, the electric Renault 4 in the 4ever Trophy concept version unveils the solutions coming to the model expected in 2025 in the upper part of the car. to give her a buggy image. The hood, very hollow, has a large air intake to optimize the operation of the radiator located in the central part of the bumper. The front overhang is greatly reduced to optimize off-road capabilities. The spare wheel is located on the carbon roof rack, while in the upper part of the tailgate there are a shovel and release plates to cope with all eventualities. In the lower part, the body guards deviate from the wheel arches, with a protrusion of more than 20 cm. The high ground clearance highlights the 753mm wheel width mounted on 19 ”rims. The underbody, in turn reinforced, protects the battery placed in the center of the frame. Each wheel of 4Ever Trophy includes a visible compressor that allows you to instantly adapt, starting from the passenger compartment, the tire pressure according to the terrain.