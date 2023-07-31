new elements, old battlefields

The importance of mining sector in the energy transition it is incalculable. The critical materials, including lithium, copper, cobalt, aluminum, nickel and manganese, and the rare earths, a group of 17 metals (lanthanum, cerium, praseodymium, neodymium, promethium, samarium, europium, gadolinium, terbium, dysprosium, holmium, erbium, thulium, ytterbium and lutetium) will be increasingly used in the production of tools and infrastructures to support the transition.

To put future needs for critical materials into perspective, an internal combustion engine machine uses 11.2 kg of manganese and 22.3 kg of copper. An electric car needs 53.2 kg of copper, 8.9 kg of lithium, 39.9 kg of nickel, 24.5 kg of manganese, 13.3 kg of cobalt and 66.3 kg of graphite. These numbers increase exponentially if you analyze the infrastructure: according to the International Energy Agency (IEA), to build a offshore wind farm are needed up to 13 times the critical materials that would be used to build a gas plant of the same size.

According to Marsh McLellan, a business services firm, the People’s Republic of China (PRC) handles 60% of rare earth mining, 85% of rare earth refining and more than 90% of permanent magnet manufacturingeffectively exercising a monopoly in the sector. Indeed, Europe depends on Chinese rare earths for 56% and the United States for 78%, which is why both are looking to new sources such as South America and the African continent, where according to the United Nations 30% would be found of world deposits of rare earths.

Therefore, the attention of the great powers, primarily China and the United States, is shifting towards l’Africa with the aim of ensuring access to as many critical materials as possible. This trend was also highlighted at Mining Indaba, one of the most anticipated events in the mining industry, held in February 2023 in Cape Town, South Africa. This edition was also attended by José Fernández, undersecretary for economic growth, energy and the environment of the US government, as well as the first high-ranking US official to participate in the Forum in 28 years.

The reaction of the United States

At the conference, Fernández announced Italy’s entry into the Minerals Security Partnership (MSP), launched in June 2022, an initiative that aims to help its members (Australia, Canada, South Korea, Finland, France, Germany , Japan, Great Britain, Italy, Sweden, and the European Commission) to research, extract and process critical materials.

As the challenge with China intensifies and the need to feed its industry, the United States is looking to diversify its sources of supply. Fernández’s participation underlines how the United States aims to expand the existing partnership to African countries producing critical materials. The stated purpose by Secretary of State Antony Blinken is to remodel the old relationships between supplier countries and consumer countries. Blinken expressed his willingness to make producing nations benefit from the entire value chain, from extraction to refining to recycling and not relegating them only to the role of extractors of raw materials, maintaining high standards of respect for the environment and impact on communities premises, making it possible to reduce the environmental impact of extractions and ensuring better earnings for partners.

The benefits that African countries would derive from it such as Know how and massive investments they would be useful for overcoming the problems that hold back their economic growth: the construction of infrastructure, the development of national electricity grids and an opportunity to replace fossil fuels as a primary energy source and move towards renewables.

The results are encouraging in both the public and private sectors, as evidenced by the agreement with Zambia and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) announced by the US State Department on the development of the structures necessary for the construction of electric batteries.

However, the US finds itself operating in an area of ​​the world where China has increased its economic presence since the 1990s. There PRC is the first creditor country in the continent, which is why it will be difficult to downsize its influence. Moreover, African countries themselves may not want to. In fact, for the producing countries, diversifying the agreements between competing players is a way of guaranteeing their own security by discouraging coercion and forceful actions to extort more convenient agreements.

The European plan

For its part, on March 16, 2023 the European Commission presented the Critical Raw Materials Act (CRMA), a plan to build reliable supply lines for the supply of critical materials with the aim of extracting 10%, processing 40% and recycling 15% of the annual requirement of these materials, reducing dependence on third parties. While domestic production is expected to increase, thanks in part to the discovery of Europe’s largest rare earth deposit in Sweden, most of Europe’s needs will have to be imported. For this reason, the Union is developing a strategy to diversify these supplies, a project in which Africa plays a fundamental role. The Union proposes to work within the Global Gateway Strategy by integrating its partners in the value chain. The aim is to provide a concrete possibility of industrialization and infrastructural development to partner countries, creating jobs and reliable supply lines.

Within the Global Gateway in Africa, the Commission has identified 11 strategic corridors, traditional infrastructural works that also include the area affected by their development, the aim is to create value chains and connect African countries and Europe. For this project, 150 billion euros have been allocated in an investment package in five focus areas: accelerating the energy and digital transition, sustainable growth and employment, improving health and education systems.

According to Elisabetta Sartorel, policy officer for critical materials of the Union, talks are underway to establish a partnership with Rwanda, Uganda, Zambia and Tanzania, topics discussed by Sartorel herself at Mining Indaba. Furthermore, in March this year the EU announced a €50 million investment plan in the Democratic Republic of the Congo at the Kinshasa Economic Forum.

Who will win the game on critical minerals

In this context, the main challenge is between China, the United States and the European Union. China has the advantage of having built good relations with the continent thanks to a huge injection of resources, even if its pace has slowed lately: in fact, in 2022 global investments for the BRI initiative collapsed by 55 %, with repercussions also for the African countries that have joined it. Given the situation, the American and European strategy focused on quality and long-term benefits could bear fruit. What could create friction instead is that African countries perceive the agreements as a first step to drag them into a conflict between great powerswhich they have no interest in entering.

Cover photo MIKE ODONGKARA

