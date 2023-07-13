New Energy Automobile Industry in My Country Enters a New Stage of High-Quality Development with Rising Exports and Booming Production and Sales

Exports, production, and sales are all booming in the new energy automobile industry in China, marking a new stage of high-quality development. The industry has seen steady growth in production and sales, with car companies accelerating their pace of “going overseas” and the electrified consumption potential being gradually released. In the first half of this year, China produced and sold 3.788 million and 3.747 million new energy vehicles, respectively, achieving year-on-year growth of 42.4% and 44.1%. GAC Group reported a year-on-year increase of 108.5% in sales of new energy passenger vehicles in the first half, while exports of new energy vehicles reached 534,000, a 160% increase compared to the same period last year. The cost performance of exported models is generally better than that of local models, leading to the expansion of Chinese brands in more than 70 countries and regions. The production and sales of new energy vehicles have grown steadily, with a market share of 28.3%. The consumption potential is being further stimulated with the strengthening of charging infrastructure and support for new energy vehicle purchases in rural areas. The China Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Promotion Alliance reported an increase of 1.442 million units of charging infrastructure in the first half of this year, a year-on-year increase of 18.6%. With China‘s huge population base, there is still a lot of room for growth in the auto market. The number of cars per thousand people is expected to reach 400 in the future. However, there are still challenges and shortcomings that need to be addressed, such as the development of industrial chains, innovation capability in key core technologies, and overcapacity. Therefore, it is important to continue solving these problems in the high-quality development of the industry. Technological innovation is seen as the key to promoting the high-quality development of independent brands. Companies like GAC have increased investment in independent research and development to deploy core technologies and achieve full-stack self-development and industrialization. The integration of vehicle electrification and intelligence through pilot projects for intelligent networked vehicles is expected to bring huge opportunities. The competent authorities are encouraged to focus on advanced technologies and provide policy guidance, support, and measures to enhance the competitiveness of local brands.

