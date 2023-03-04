Hualong.com-New Chongqing Client News (Zhao Guang) Time flies, February has passed with only 28 days, and in March, various new energy brands have also released the latest sales data as scheduled. On the whole, as the first full month after the Spring Festival holiday, most brands ushered in different degrees of month-on-month growth in February. Among them, BYD won the first place again, and Aian made efforts ahead of schedule, ideally leading NIO steadily. , Xiaopeng, and Nezha performed well, and Jikrypton and Zero Run are also remarkable.

BYD: 193,655 vehicles

With BYD’s status on the new energy track, there is no suspense for it to continue to dominate the list. Compared with January, the score of 193,655 vehicles has also achieved an increase of about 42,000 vehicles, but it has not broken 20. 10,000+, not quite as expected. From the perspective of specific model sales, the Song family is still the “brick” with the largest sales volume of BYD, with sales exceeding 50,000, while the popularity of the Han family has declined, with sales of about 12,000 vehicles. Judging from the current news , it should be that potential users are holding coins to buy, and they are all waiting for the new and revised Han. In addition, Dolphin won 22,900 vehicles, accounting for “half of the sales volume” of Haiyang.com. It is worth mentioning that orders for the Qin PLUS DM-i champion version launched in February may start to be released in large quantities in March. In other words, BYD’s sales in March should be worth looking forward to.

AION: 30086 vehicles

When the sales volume of only 10,206 vehicles was released in January, many people bad-mouthed the AION as “out of everyone”, but it made efforts in advance and gave those people a resounding slap in the face with beautiful results. Monthly sales exceeded 30,000 again, a year-on-year increase of 253% and a month-on-month increase of 195%. However, according to previous news, AION will challenge the sales target of 500,000 vehicles in 2023. In other words, the average monthly sales volume for the remaining 10 months needs to reach 46,000 vehicles, and the pressure is still quite high. From the perspective of its product layout, the most popular models, AION Y and AION S, focus on both the travel/home market to ensure brand sales. The upcoming AION Hyper GT will take on the important task of brand improvement, and AION has set The target of 500,000 units will largely depend on the performance of AION Hyper GT. Let us see if it can exceed 10,000 units per month.

Ideal cars: 16620

The industry has been arguing endlessly about whether the extended-range hybrid technology is backward, and Li Auto has been on the cusp of public opinion many times because of this. However, the continued fiery sales seem to indicate that the new “three major items” of automobiles, “color TV, refrigerator, and sofa”, are sometimes more attractive than technology. In February, Li Auto delivered 16,620 new cars, a year-on-year increase of 97.5%. Since the delivery, the cumulative delivery of ideal cars has reached 289,095. In addition, the Ideal L7 released in February will be delivered to the first batch of users in early March. If there is no accident, the sales volume of Ideal Auto in March will once again exceed 20,000, and it is even expected to win the annual sales crown of the new force.

NIO: 12,157 vehicles

The new “Big Three” once ranked by sales volume – “Wei Xiaoli”, now the ranking has changed, with Ideal reaching the top, Weilai is second, and Xiaopeng is third. In February, Weilai delivered 12,157 new cars, a year-on-year increase of 98.3% and a month-on-month increase of 42.9%. The overall performance is not bad. According to the official data, the two NIO ET5/ET7 sedans contributed 7,120 vehicles, and the five ES/EC series SUVs jointly contributed 5,037 vehicles. From this point of view, the balance of NIO sedan/SUV products is somewhat off. However, it is worth mentioning that Li Bin, chairman of Weilai, said that after all the NT2 series products are updated, Weilai can achieve the target monthly sales of 30,000 vehicles.

Nezha cars: 10073

With the cost-effective Nezha V and Nezha U series, Nezha Automobile has become a dark horse in the sales of new forces in 2022. After entering 2023, the first month was slightly sluggish with only 6,016 units. Fortunately, it finally returned to 10,000 units in February. , 10,073 new cars were delivered, a month-on-month increase of 67.4%. According to official data, Nezha S delivered 2,048 vehicles in February, which is an increase compared to January. However, compared with other brands, Nezha’s road to the top is still not going very smoothly. It is also worth mentioning that Nezha’s “going overseas” strategy is being promoted. Nezha V ranked second in the list of pure electric vehicles in the Thai market in January, with a market share of nearly 20%. I don’t know its overseas market. Can the rising trend feed back the sales in the domestic market.

Xiaopeng Motors: 6010 vehicles

Compared with the good situation of Ideal and Weilai, Xiaopeng Motors has generally delivered less than 10,000 vehicles per month since the second half of last year, and has fallen into a continuous downturn. After entering 2023, the current overall performance is still mediocre. 1 The results of 5218 and 6010 vehicles were handed over in January and February respectively. Of course, Xiaopeng Motors is not without opportunities to reverse the situation. For example, the addition of new players such as “Iron Lady” Wang Fengying may bring a new atmosphere. In addition, according to previous information, Xpeng Motors will release two new models this year, a five-seater coupe SUV and an MPV to enrich the product line, and the new Xpeng P7 is full of determination to “break the boat” and improve its product strength. At the same time, the price will be further lowered, and Xiaopeng Motors may be able to return to its peak by then.

Extreme Krypton Automobiles: 5455

Affected by the Spring Festival holiday and the upgrading of production lines, Jikr Auto only delivered 3,116 new cars in January. Entering February, Jikr Auto is also gradually regaining its rhythm, delivering 5,455 new cars, a year-on-year increase of 87.1% and a month-on-month increase of 75.1%. Up to now, Jikrypton has delivered a total of 86,519 units. According to the plan, Jikr will launch a new SUV and the third model of the brand, ZEEKER X, this year. The new car inherits the Jikr family genes, and the zero-to-hundred acceleration time reaches 3 seconds, making it an A-class SUV pure electric “steel gun”. In terms of performance, it is worth looking forward to. By then, Jikrypton may be firmly in the “10,000-vehicle club”.

Changan Deep Blue: 4103 vehicles

As Changan’s “five-year-long sword” brand, the advent of Changan Deep Blue marks the acceleration of Changan’s transformation into an intelligent and low-carbon travel technology company. After the brand’s first model SL03 was launched, it quickly gained the favor of a large number of users. In February, Changan Deep Blue SL03 delivered 4,103 units. So far, Changan Deep Blue has delivered a total of 37,328 units. Since its launch in July 2022, the average monthly delivery volume has been 5,332 units, and there have been moments when it exceeded 10,000 units in a single month. In addition, the brand’s first SUV, the Deep Blue S7, is coming soon, and its sales will continue to grow.

AITO asked the world: 3505 vehicles

Since the start of delivery in March 2022, the AITO brand can be said to be “smooth” and “progressively”. It has continued to rise month-on-month for seven consecutive months, and the peak season of “Silver Ten” has reached the current peak of 12,018 vehicles. After entering the Rabbit year, with Tesla’s official price cut, AITO also quickly followed up, and the price of the model dropped by 28,800 to 30,000 yuan. However, the price cut does not seem to have substantially helped sales. In January, only 4,475 vehicles were delivered, and in February it continued to decline to 3,505 vehicles. However, on February 25th, Cyrus and Huawei signed a joint business agreement in Shenzhen to launch a new platform in the future, and the first flagship model under the new platform is scheduled to be released in 2023, which will be equipped with a high-end intelligent driving system. Revitalize brand sales.

Leap cars: 3198

On March 1, Leapao not only announced the sales volume in February, but also launched all new products of the 2023 Leapao series in one go, and raised a “big knife” in terms of price, becoming a real “price butcher”. “, the brand sales are responsible for the entry price of Zero Run T03 dropped to 59,900 yuan, which is 22,600 yuan lower than the entry-level price of the 2022 model; The price of the new C01 starts at 149,800 yuan. After the launch of the new product, both social platforms and various forums caused huge waves. For the first time, netizens unanimously agreed that “the price is too delicious”. With such a high cost performance, can Zero Pao usher in a surge in March? ?