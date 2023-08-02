New Energy Vehicle Sales Surge in July, with BYD Leading the Pack

Title: On the Rise: New Energy Car Companies Report Strong Sales Results in July

Subtitle: Competition in the Auto Market Heats Up as Traditional Carmakers and New Forces Clash

August 1, 2023 – The sales and delivery reports for July from various new energy car companies were released today, showcasing another month of fierce competition in the auto market. With most companies experiencing increased sales compared to June, the trend towards electrification is becoming more evident.

Leading the pack, BYD reported selling a staggering 262,200 vehicles in July, marking a remarkable year-on-year increase of 61.30%. Ideal Automobile also continued its impressive performance, breaking its single-month delivery record for the second consecutive month, with 34,100 vehicles sold in July, signifying a significant year-on-year increase of 227.5%.

The July sales figures also brought good news for NIO and Xpeng Motors, as their sales rebounded. Weilai Automobile, in particular, showed a more notable recovery as it delivered 20,500 new cars in July, reflecting a remarkable year-on-year increase of 103.6%.

Furthermore, traditional car companies that have ventured into the new energy vehicle market achieved explosive growth in July. GAC Aian reported sales of 45,000 vehicles, with an impressive year-on-year increase of 80%. Jikrypton recorded deliveries of 12,000 vehicles, reflecting a substantial year-on-year increase of 139.7%.

Industry insiders believe that traditional car companies transitioning towards electrification pose both challenges and disruptions to new forces in the market. With their extensive R&D, manufacturing, and system capabilities, traditional car companies have the potential to impact new entrants once they fully invest in the electrification transformation.

BYD and Aion emerged as frontrunners in July, showcasing tremendous growth. BYD reported cumulative sales of 1.5178 million new energy vehicles this year, reflecting a significant year-on-year increase of 88.81%. GAC Aian also continued its remarkable performance, with sales reaching 45,025 units in July, marking an impressive year-on-year increase of 80%.

Ideal Automobile’s delivery volume exceeded 30,000 for the second month in a row, with 34,134 new cars delivered in July, registering a significant year-on-year increase of 227.5%. Li Auto, the luxury car brand, achieved another milestone by delivering its 400,000th vehicle to customers in July, becoming the first domestic new power car company to reach this achievement.

NIO’s delivery volume hit a record high, with 20,462 new cars delivered in July, reflecting a remarkable year-on-year increase of 103.6%. Xiaopeng Motors also witnessed a surge in deliveries, with 11,008 new cars delivered, marking positive growth for six consecutive months.

The rapid growth of new energy vehicles is a significant highlight in the first half of this year. With an output of 3.788 million units, a year-on-year increase of 42.4%, new energy vehicles have contributed to a 10.1% increase in the auto industry’s profits. The popularity of new energy vehicles can also be attributed to policy support, with the state exempting over 260 billion yuan ($40.29 billion) of new energy vehicle purchase tax from September 2014 to June 2023.

As electrification gains momentum, the competition between traditional car companies and new forces intensifies. With the market disrupted and new challenges arising, it is evident that a seismic shift is underway in the auto industry.

Disclaimer: This article is published by Oriental Fortune to provide information and does not constitute investment advice. Readers are advised to make decisions based on their own judgment and at their own risk.

Source: Securities Times

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

