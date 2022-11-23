Home Business New energy vehicle subsidy decline enters the countdown Expert: there will be a small-scale “price increase tide” at the beginning of next year
Securities Times e company news, when there is still more than a month before the new energy vehicle subsidies are completely withdrawn, BYD announced that it will increase the official guide price of its models from January 1, 2023. “BYD’s current round of price increases has little to do with the sharp rise in raw material prices for power batteries.” On November 23, Cui Dongshu, secretary-general of the National Passenger Car Market Information Association, said in an interview with reporters that subsidies for new energy vehicles will officially begin at the end of this year. Due to the impact of withdrawal, at the beginning of next year, the domestic new energy vehicle market will set off another round of price increases, but the scale will not be too large. Cui Dongshu believes that BYD announced the price increase more than a month in advance, which will help BYD further accumulate orders in hand, and will help its sales volume transition after the price increase at the beginning of next year.

