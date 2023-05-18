New energy vehicles will go to the countryside and welcome heavy benefits. Charging piles will achieve “full coverage in the countryside”-Sina Automobile

Author: Zhu Yanran Xiao Yisi

The new energy vehicle industry once again ushered in heavy policy support.

On May 17, the National Development and Reform Commission and the National Energy Administration issued the “Implementation Opinions on Accelerating the Construction of Charging Infrastructure to Better Support New Energy Vehicles Going to the Countryside and Rural Revitalization” (hereinafter referred to as “Opinions”) to support moderately advanced construction in rural areas Make specific arrangements for charging infrastructure, etc.

Meng Wei, spokesperson of the National Development and Reform Commission, said that the market for new energy vehicles in rural areas is vast. It is necessary to quickly fill in the shortcomings of charging infrastructure construction, accelerate the realization of “full coverage of charging stations in counties and counties” and “full coverage of charging piles in towns and villages” in areas suitable for the use of new energy vehicles, and eliminate the worries of using new energy vehicles in rural areas.

“I hope that through the introduction of the “Opinions”, the consumption potential in rural areas will be further stimulated, and residents in rural areas will be guided to choose more green travel, so as to add new vitality to the overall revitalization of the countryside.” Meng Wei said.

Stimulated by this positive news, the charging pile sector index (BK0700) strengthened that day, and rose 1.56% to 2033.56 points as of the close. In terms of individual stocks, Daye Smart (300670.SZ) and Canaan Smart (300880.SZ) both achieved a “20CM” daily limit, Wansheng Smart (300882.SZ), Honglin Power (301439.SZ), Yupont Power (688597 .SH) all rose more than 10%.

The rural new energy vehicle market has a large space

Automobiles are the “big head” supporting consumption, accounting for about one-tenth of the total retail sales of social consumer goods. Under the current background that China‘s economy is facing insufficient demand and weak internal driving force, promoting automobile consumption has become an important starting point for expanding domestic demand.

In recent years, my country’s new energy vehicle consumption has grown rapidly. By the end of 2022, the number of new energy vehicles in my country will be about 13.1 million, more than half of the global total. However, in the vast rural areas, there are still problems such as insufficient public charging infrastructure construction, difficulty in installing and sharing charging facilities in residential communities, and prominent contradictions between supply and demand at different times, which restrict the release of the consumption potential of new energy vehicles.

On May 5, the executive meeting of the State Council mentioned that it will deploy and accelerate the construction of charging infrastructure to better support new energy vehicles going to the countryside and rural revitalization. Tong Zongqi, deputy secretary-general of the China Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Promotion Alliance, told China Business News that the “Opinions” are based on the above content of the National Standing Committee and have made further guidance and refinement.

The “Opinions” pointed out that moderately advanced construction of charging infrastructure and optimization of the environment for the purchase and use of new energy vehicles are of great significance to promoting new energy vehicles to the countryside, guiding residents in rural areas to travel green, and promoting the overall revitalization of the countryside.

Since July 2020, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, the Ministry of Commerce, and the National Energy Administration have launched new energy vehicles to the countryside for three consecutive years to guide the sinking of the new energy vehicle consumer market. Judging from the consumption data of new energy vehicles going to the countryside, sales in the second half of 2020, 2021, and 2022 will increase by 80%, 169%, and 87% year-on-year respectively, maintaining a relatively rapid growth momentum.

According to the analysis of Kaiyuan Securities, the penetration rate of new energy vehicles in first-tier cities has exceeded 50%, while the penetration rate in some third- and fourth-tier cities is less than 10%. The market space stimulated by new energy vehicles going to the countryside is undoubtedly huge.

Cui Dongshu, secretary-general of the China Passenger Car Market Information Association, believes that at present, new energy vehicles have a high penetration rate in big cities and a high proportion of sales, which is an important opportunity for consumption growth, but it is also inevitable to promote the development of new energy vehicles in small and medium-sized cities trend. In the future, with the gradual improvement of the overall market structure, it will be a major market opportunity and a huge blue ocean to promote the growth of consumption in the county and township markets and promote the popularization of new energy vehicles in the county and township markets with inconvenient public transportation.

Meng Wei said that in general, the new energy vehicle market in my country’s rural areas is still in its infancy, and the total inventory is relatively low. Problems such as insufficient charging infrastructure construction, insufficient supply of economical and practical models, and insufficient sales and service capabilities have restricted new energy vehicles. promotional use.

The difficulty of charging has attracted attention

Tong Zongqi said that the reason why the national level mentions the construction of rural charging infrastructure at this point in time is mainly based on two considerations.

“On the one hand, since the beginning of this year, the ‘national subsidy’ of new energy vehicles has completely declined. Judging from the data in the first quarter, the growth rate of sales of new energy vehicles has not reached the industry’s previous expectations. In order to stimulate the sales of new energy vehicles, the vast rural market It was mentioned again, and increasing charging and swapping facilities is a major prerequisite for promoting its consumption; on the other hand, since the implementation of the policy of new energy vehicles to the countryside for three years, it has driven the cumulative sales of more than 4 million vehicles. The convenience of energy replenishment in the region also needs to be improved.” Tongzongqi said.

According to the data of the National Energy Administration, in 2022, the annual increase in the number of charging infrastructure in my country will reach about 2.6 million units, and the cumulative number will reach about 5.2 million units, a year-on-year increase of nearly 100%, effectively supporting the rapid development of new energy vehicles. Among them, the public charging infrastructure increased by about 650,000 units, and the cumulative number reached about 1.8 million; the private charging infrastructure increased by more than 1.9 million units, and the cumulative number exceeded 3.4 million units.

However, in the context of the overall improvement in the charging situation of trams, structural charging problems still exist.

At present, my country’s public charging infrastructure construction areas are relatively concentrated. Guangdong, Zhejiang, Jiangsu, Shanghai, Beijing, Hubei, Shandong, Anhui, Henan, and Fujian TOP10 regions accounted for more than 70% of public charging piles. Moreover, these public charging piles are generally concentrated in cities, and the lack of charging infrastructure in townships and rural areas is more obvious.

During the Spring Festival this year, the reporter paid attention to the difficulty of charging for “migratory bird groups” from the city (Guangzhou) to the countryside (a village in Hunan). Among them, an average of 2 to 3 towns under a county-level city in central Hunan can share a charging stand. Taking a township in Xinyu City, Jiangxi Province as an example, the nearest fast-charging pile is also nearly 20 kilometers away. A local new energy car owner told reporters that it is actually more inconvenient to go back to his hometown by tram to charge than to take the high speed.

However, there are still many difficulties in solving the problem of lack of charging infrastructure in rural areas. Tong Zongqi said that the problems of land use and electricity use pose a huge challenge to the construction of charging piles. Among them, in terms of land use, rural land is mostly collectively owned, and the land for charging piles needs to be planned by the local government; This problem may be more serious in rural areas where the infrastructure is not so good.

In addition, the profitability of charging pile operators investing in the construction of charging facilities in rural areas also needs to be resolved urgently. Compared with cities, the number and penetration rate of new energy vehicles in rural areas are lower. The overall utilization rate of charging piles for operators is lower, and it is more difficult to achieve profitability.

“Paving the way” for new energy vehicles to go to the countryside

The difficulty of charging has become a “blocking point” and “pain point” that restricts the purchase and use of new energy vehicles in rural areas. In this regard, Meng Wei said that he will gradually solve this problem by innovating the construction, operation, and maintenance models of charging infrastructure in rural areas.

In the construction process, the focus will be on public charging facilities and community charging facilities. Priority is given to the allocation of public charging facilities in county and township enterprises and institutions, commercial buildings, transportation hubs (stations), service areas (stations) along highways, and other places, and extended to centralized resettlement areas for relocation and key villages for rural tourism. At the same time, accelerate the transformation of charging facilities in existing rural residential communities according to local conditions, implement the requirements for the construction of charging infrastructure in newly built residential communities, and continue to promote the sharing of charging infrastructure construction.

In the operation link, the focus is to increase support for the construction and operation of the charging network. Use tools such as local special bonds to support the construction of qualified charging and swapping infrastructure, carry out the construction and transformation of supporting power grids, and enhance the support and guarantee capabilities of rural power grids. Before 2030, demand (capacity) electricity charges will be exempted for centralized charging and swapping facilities that implement a two-part electricity price system, and investment efficiency constraints on the construction of distribution networks related to power grid companies will be relaxed, and the full amount will be included in the recovery of transmission and distribution prices. Promote new models such as intelligent and orderly charging, and accelerate the formation of industry unified standards. At the same time, encourage qualified places to issue special support policies for the construction and operation of public charging infrastructure in rural areas.

“Local governments need to issue support policies for operators, including charging pile construction subsidies or operating subsidies.” Tong Zongqi added.

In the maintenance link, the focus is to improve the service experience of charging infrastructure operation and maintenance, including improving facility availability and fault handling capabilities, and dealing with problems such as the prominent contradiction between charging supply and demand during holidays and returning home.

With the development of the new energy vehicle industry, the agency predicts that the demand for charging piles may explode. CITIC Securities estimates that the market size of public charging piles is expected to reach 48.7 billion yuan in the next three years. Driven by the dual factors of the policy side and the demand side, it is expected to enter a period of accelerated construction in the future, and the long-term market space will exceed 100 billion yuan.

In terms of purchase and use, the “Opinions” also proposed a series of targeted measures. For example, enterprises are encouraged to develop more economical, practical and marketable car models according to the characteristics of consumers in rural areas, especially some commercial products such as cargo minivans, micro trucks, and light trucks.

In terms of sales services, encourage new energy vehicle companies to sink their sales and service networks, guide and speed up the construction of joint business outlets, and establish supporting after-sales service systems.