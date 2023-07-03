New Engine New Vitality: BOE Smart Park Development Forum Marks Collaboration between BOE and 798 Art District

New Engine New Vitality: BOE Smart Park Development Forum Held in Beijing’s 798 Art District

The BOE IPC · 2023 BOE × 798 Smart Park Development Forum took place in Beijing’s 798 Art District on June 30. The forum, themed “New Engine New Vitality,” brought together industry experts and ecological partners to discuss the digital transformation and industrial development trends of the park.

Feng Qiang, Secretary of the Party Committee of BOE Technology Group, and Jiang Nan, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee of Beijing Sevenstar Huadian Technology Group, attended the forum and delivered welcome speeches. Feng Qiang warmly welcomed all the participating partners and emphasized the collaboration between BOE and 798 Art District to create a smart and dynamic Cultural and Creative Park. With the signing of a cooperation agreement between the two parties, they will work together to promote intelligent construction and operation services, aiming to expand the cooperation platform with more ecological partners in the park to create a vibrant industrial development ecosystem.

Jiang Nan highlighted the mission of Seven Star Group, a state-owned enterprise in the capital, in assisting the construction of Beijing’s national cultural center. The integration of “culture + technology” is crucial for the development of the 798 culture, which continually injects new vitality into urban development. This aligns with BOE’s “Internet of Things on Screen” strategy and has deepened the alliance between 798 and BOE, leading to further integration and development of the cultural and technology industries.

The forum focused on the trend of intelligent parks in the face of rapid and profound advancements in information technology, such as the global Internet of Things and cloud computing. Industry leaders shared the park’s technological exploration and high-quality development practices. Liu Jing, vice president of BOE Technology Group, delivered a keynote speech on “New Engine and New Vitality.” He discussed BOE’s strategy of fostering the integration of the Internet of Things with semiconductor display technology and its impact on the intelligent development of art parks. BOE aims to create a fully sensing, thinking, expressive, strong immunity, and high-growth intelligent life form within the park.

Multiple industry experts, including Yan Lizhong, operator of the National Cultural Industry Demonstration Park, Guo Shaoshan, vice president of the Future Design Institute of Beijing Construction Institute, and Xu Wei, general manager of BOE’s smart park business, shared their insights on urban space design, industrial incubation, and architectural technology practices.

The conference also featured a summit dialogue on the integration of art and technology. Teng Yanbin, Chief Financial Officer of Seven Star Group, and Kang Ning, director of Beijing Guantang Culture, reached a consensus on the operation direction of cultural and creative art parks, emphasizing the importance of combining content, scene, creativity, and brand to enhance the value of these parks.

In addition to the discussions, participants had the opportunity to experience the technological and artistic journey brought by BOE and 798. They visited the BOE History Exhibition Hall, which showcases the growth history of the company and China‘s electronics industry. Guests also explored exhibitions in the 798 Art Zone, such as “White Hole: Oracle’s Mystery and Contemporary Meaning” and “S Planet Affairs Bureau·Science Fiction Film Time and Space Travel,” providing them with unique artistic experiences.

The BOE Smart Park Development Forum served as a platform for collaboration, knowledge exchange, and exploration of new possibilities in the integration of technology and art. The event demonstrated the commitment of BOE and its partners to develop smart and vibrant parks that contribute to the advancement of urban development.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

