Yesterday, in addition to announcing the 2022 accounts, Eni also presented the new industrial plan, with updates on financial targets and dividends. On the Capital Markets Day of the Italian oil giant, led by CEO Claudio Descalzi, there were many innovations.

Target above expectations, shareholder remuneration rises

In the Day After presentation, Equita commented on the plan by speaking of “plan targets better than expected despite strong growth in capex”.

Improved compared to previous estimates, it highlighted the Milanese SIM, too the remuneration to shareholders.

In summary, among the financial targets, Eni announced that 2023 EBIT is expected at €13 billion, the second best result in 10 years after the record of 2022, confirming the quality of the business that Eni is buildingwhile 2023 CFFO (operating cash flow) before working capital is expected to be over €17 billion and over €69 billion over the period of the Plan”.

Thus Equita in his note today:

“The increase in capex is significant, but we note that in US dollars they have increased by 15% compared to the average of the IOC (Integrated Oil Company) at +11%”.

Also the “Recent fall in gas price has no impact on GGP guidance (or on the Global Gas & LNG Portfolio)”, which, the analysts underline, “starts already ‘locked in’, with a reasonable ‘headwind’ for EBIT E&P (Exploration & Production) of ~€0.5 billion approximately”.

According to Equita, Eni’s new plan “therefore it has positive implications for our estimates of CF 2023-26 (assuming the same assumptions on commodities) and remuneration while they are marginal for the income statement numbers”.

But why, then, did Eni’s share react negatively yesterday, confirming itself yesterday among the worst in the Ftse Mib of Piazza Affari?

Negative reaction for Eni stock in Piazza Affari: that’s why

According to the SIM the reasons are different:

Gap between FY23 EBIT guidance vs consensus (€3b) – a KPI that we believe is less relevant vs CFFO also due to the effect of the deconsolidations and the difference in scenario variables.

FY23 gas hub price hypothesis much higher than the spot price – which we calculate with not so significant implications on FY23

Strong increase in the capex plan (+33% vs previous plan) – which could raise some doubts about the discipline but we find more than covered by the CFFO.

Remuneration at 25%-30% of CFFO vs other IOCs that have shown better returns – we reckon ENI may have more room on remuneration depending on the leverage target and we appreciate that the new policy is based on CFFO.

Consequentially Equita confirmed the Buy rating on Eni, adding that the title deals with a FCF yield 16% and a remuneration (DY + buyback) of 11%.

Production up through 2026, dividend up 7%

Right away some figures relating to the new plan, according to what emerged from the same press release issued by the group:

Production : average growth of 3-4% in the four years of the Plan and then plateau until 2030; progressive increase of the share of gas in the portfolio up to 60% by 2030.

: average growth of 3-4% in the four years of the Plan and then plateau until 2030; progressive increase of the share of gas in the portfolio up to 60% by 2030. Upstream, net carbon footprint (Scope 1 e 2) : 65% reduction by 2025 compared to 2018, confirming the goal of net zero by 2030.

: 65% reduction by 2025 compared to 2018, confirming the goal of net zero by 2030. Methane emissions : confirmed the commitment to keep the Upstream emission intensity below 0.2%; a new emission reduction target will be established following the completion of a campaign during the year

measurement at the operated assets.

: confirmed the commitment to keep the Upstream emission intensity below 0.2%; a new emission reduction target will be established following the completion of a campaign during the year measurement at the operated assets. Exploration : 2.2 billion boe of new resources in the four-year plan, of which 60% gas; UEC of about 1.5 $/boe.

: 2.2 billion boe of new resources in the four-year plan, of which 60% gas; UEC of about 1.5 $/boe. Capex Upstream : €6-6.5 billion on average per year over the period of the Plan.

: €6-6.5 billion on average per year over the period of the Plan. Upstream, Organic Free Cash Flow per barrel up 20% in 2026 compared to 2023, on a constant scenario.

up 20% in 2026 compared to 2023, on a constant scenario. Cumulative GGP Ebit at over €4 billion in the Plan and between €1.7 – €2.2 billion in 2023.

Among other things, Eni has announced that, in 2023, it will start the first stages of Baleine in Ivory Coast and Congo LNGThe start-ups in Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Norwayand will continue the business development program in Algeria, while in 2024 the Company will launch start-ups in Italy, Egypt, Ivory Coast Phase 2, Kazakhstan and Norway.

Consequently, Eni expects an average annual growth of production of 3-4% over the period of the Plan. By 2026, the Company will have added approximately 800,000 boe per day from start-up and ramp-up with high yields, short payback periods and industry-leading unit costs.

The new 2023-2026 plan is based, according to what emerges from the press release, on the “Eni’s operational and financial performance track-record”and which focuses on the following factors: “energy security and accessibility through geographical and technological diversification; reduction of emissions; leverage technology for today’s initiatives and for future innovation opportunities; value creation for shareholders”.

Adjusted net profit attributable to shareholders for FY 2022 is €13.3 bn, up €9 bn on FY 2021 thanks to the excellent results of industrial operations and the significant contribution of investees valued with the heritage method.

With the plan, Eni also communicated an increase in dividends.

The shareholder remuneration policy has been simplified and enhanced, with 25-30% of the CFFO to be distributed in dividends and buybacks. The proposed dividend for 2023 is increased by 7% to €0.94 per share and the buyback is set at €2.2 billion”.

Descalzi: this is how Eni will be in 2030

Thus the CEO of Eni, Claudo Descalzi:

“The plan presented today (yesterday for the reader) confirms the strength and effectiveness of our strategy. In 2014 we embarked on a process of industrial and financial transformation which has progressively allowed us to create value even in difficult scenarios, guaranteeing security of supply and environmental sustainability. We have focused our exploration and production strategy mainly on gas, leveraging our productions and diversifying investments among different countries”.

Descalzi continued:

“This allowed us to implement ours Plan aimed at replacing 20 billion cubic meters of Russian gas by 2025. We have transformed our downstream platform and invested significantly in technology to create and grow our businesses related to the energy transition, with the aim of achieving zero Scope 1,2 and 3 emissions. This allows us today to fully confirm our objectives of decarbonisation, despite the current scenario of energy security and the need to cope with a strong demand for traditional energies”.

“Today – underlined the CEO of Eni Descalzi – we can clearly outline what Eni will be like in 2030: our Upstream activities will no longer generate net emissions; our hydrocarbon production will consist mainly of gas; our biofuel capacity will exceed 5 million tons per year; our renewable energy capacity will exceed 15 GW. And our investments in the most revolutionary technology linked to the energy transition – magnetic confinement fusion – will soon materialize in the first industrial plant”.

“In the end – conclude Claude Descalzi –we have deeply strengthened the Company from a financial point of view through the optimization and rationalization of expenses, and this allows us today to present strong financial objectives: a significant CFFO ((operating cash flow) generated both by our traditional activities and by the contribution transition-related activities; a satellite business model that allows us to enhance our activities while freeing up additional resources for investment in the transition; and a very low debt level. Our financial solidity allows us today to create growing value for our shareholders and to enhance the remuneration policy.”