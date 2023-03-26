Xinhua News Agency, Shenyang, March 25thTopic: Liaoning: Promoting high-quality development of manufacturing industry through innovation

Xinhua News Agency reporter Zou Mingzhong

“Deeply promote new industrialization, strengthen industrial foundation reconstruction and major technological equipment research, and promote high-end, intelligent, and green development of the manufacturing industry,” General Secretary Xi Jinping emphasized when participating in the deliberations of the Jiangsu delegation at the First Session of the 14th National People’s Congress.

Following the direction guided by the general secretary, Liaoning insists that the goal of high-quality development of the manufacturing industry will not be relaxed. Great responsibility and action.

Promote the development of advanced manufacturing

Spring returns to the earth, and everything recovers. Walking into the 20,000-square-meter production workshop of Shenyang Xinsong Robot Automation Co., Ltd., the scene of “robot production robots” greets the eyes: mobile robots shuttle back and forth, industrial robots “hard” welding, snake-shaped special robots stretch freely, It’s like entering the world of robots.

Shenyang SIASUN Robot Automation Co., Ltd. production workshop.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Yang Qing

“The manufacturing industry was mentioned many times in this year’s government work report, which reflects the country’s determination to focus on the real economy, and also strengthens our confidence in continuing to cultivate the manufacturing industry. This year we will continue to invest in semiconductor equipment, collaborative robots, smart cities and other fields. Marching in.” said Zhang Jin, deputy to the National People’s Congress and president of Shenyang Siasun Robot Automation Co., Ltd.

As a leading enterprise in my country’s robotics industry, SIASUN Robotics is the epitome of Liaoning’s deep-cultivated manufacturing industry. Recently, more than a thousand industrial projects in Liaoning and Shenyang have started construction one after another, with a total investment of 258.7 billion yuan, including manufacturing projects such as Yiwei Lithium Energy Storage and Power Batteries, Hengli Heavy Industry Shipbuilding, etc., reflecting Liaoning’s commitment to attach great importance to the development of manufacturing industry.

Li Pengyu, deputy to the National People’s Congress and director of the Liaoning Provincial Development and Reform Commission, has devoted himself to the start of these key projects after returning from the National Two Sessions. “The general secretary attaches great importance to the development of the manufacturing industry and has put forward clear requirements for promoting high-quality development. These projects we have started include many high-quality manufacturing projects such as advanced equipment manufacturing, fine chemicals, and new metallurgical materials.” Li Pengyu said, relying on these project, Liaoning is concentrating on cultivating three trillion-level industrial bases for advanced equipment manufacturing, petrochemicals, and new metallurgical materials.

Promoting the development of advanced manufacturing industry depends on talents. This year, Liaoning will implement the “Xingliao Talent Plan” in an in-depth manner, focusing on the introduction of outstanding talents in manufacturing and other fields. It is estimated that 300 high-end talent teams will be introduced through “transplantation with soil”. and the right to use funds to inject impetus into the high-quality development of the manufacturing industry.

Tackling key core technologies

Located in Dalian’s Kede CNC constant temperature and humidity underground production workshop, the high-end five-axis linkage CNC machine tools independently developed by Taiwan companies and about to be delivered to customers are particularly eye-catching. Technical workers are making the final adjustments before the factory.

“These machine tools have achieved independent controllability of key core components, and their performance can be compared to the international advanced level.” said Yu Benhong, member of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference and chairman of Kede CNC. We firmly believe that going to high-end can win the future. In the next step, the company will go all out to improve the precision and reliability of industrial mother machines, and strive to break the monopoly and technological blockade of foreign oligarchs on the Chinese market.”

Workers of Kede CNC Co., Ltd. are debugging equipment in the workshop.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Yao Jianfeng

After returning to Shenyang from Beijing, Jiang Yan, a member of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference and deputy chief engineer of Shenyang Blower Group Co., Ltd., has a full daily schedule and has entered the “work + lecture” mode. At the symposium held by Shengu Group, she preached the spirit of the National Two Sessions, highlighted the key points and interpreted them in detail, and at the same time, combined with her actual work, she talked about her understanding and plans.

“This year’s government work report puts forward ‘focusing on key manufacturing industry chains, concentrating high-quality resources and working together to promote key core technology breakthroughs’.” Jiang Yan said, “During the two sessions of the country, I discussed with several committee members in related fields. Everyone thinks this reflects the The country attaches great importance to scientific and technological innovation, and our front-line scientific researchers feel a great responsibility. This year, we will make persistent efforts to overcome more key core technical problems on the basis of successfully developing a large-scale ethylene compressor unit with an annual output of 1.5 million tons.”

Liaoning is rich in scientific and educational resources and has a solid background in innovation. It is the heavy responsibility of the vast number of scientific research workers in the province to make every effort to tackle key core technologies. This year, Liaoning proposed to rely on the Liaoning Laboratory and other carriers to give full play to Liaoning’s industrial heritage and technological advantages in the fields of fine chemicals, high-end equipment manufacturing, semiconductor chip manufacturing equipment, and industrial basic software, and go all out to solve the “stuck neck” problem.

Accelerate digital transformation

In the steelmaking operation area of ​​the third branch of Anshan Iron and Steel Co., Ltd. Steelmaking General Plant, the molten iron tank is automatically placed in place, the torpedo tank is automatically tipped over, and the fiery red molten iron is injected into the molten iron tank. The whole process is fully automated without human participation.

The 5G smart steelmaking system installed here is like installing “eyes” and “brain” on complex equipment, realizing the “one-key steelmaking” of dynamic automatic control of the whole process. According to Li Kaiming, a senior engineer at Anshan Iron and Steel Co., Ltd., the whole process of smelting can dynamically display data such as the slag condition in the furnace, the composition of molten steel, and the temperature of the molten pool in real time.

The production workshop of the Third Branch of Anshan Iron and Steel Co., Ltd. Steelmaking General Plant of Ansteel Group.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Pan Yulong

“This year’s government work report proposes to ‘accelerate the digital transformation of traditional industries and small and medium-sized enterprises’. We, Ansteel, are relying on digital transformation to step up the creation of new advantages in intensive development.” Tan Chengxu, chairman of Ansteel Group, said, “We will build two smart factories this year. , completed the intelligent transformation of 14 production lines including No. 1 and No. 3 galvanizing lines of Anshan Iron and Steel Co., Ltd. cold rolling plant.”

Piracetam and other products continue to be produced on the intelligent production line of Liaoning Fangda Group Northeast Pharmaceutical 203 Branch Factory. “After the intelligent transformation in recent years, the company’s overall output has increased by more than 10%.” Ding Lian, director of the 203 branch factory, said, “We will continue to firmly move towards high-end, intelligent, and green development, and implement hydropower Real-time monitoring of steam and other energy sources further reduces costs and increases efficiency.”

This year, Liaoning will continue to accelerate the construction of “Digital Liaoning, Intelligent Manufacturing and Strong Province”, cultivate a group of influential digital economy leaders, expand and strengthen a number of digital industrial clusters such as integrated circuit equipment, software, and industrial Internet, and promote the development of small and medium-sized enterprises. Enterprise digital transformation.

