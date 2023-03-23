New Era, New Journey, New Great Achievement·Return of the Two Sessions | Ma Bing drives high-quality development with innovation

□Lu Jiukuan Our reporter Sun Hao

Ma Bing, the deputy to the National People’s Congress and the 18th head of the Ma Hengchang Group of Qier Machine Tool, who just participated in the two sessions of the National People’s Congress, is determined to share the spirit of the two sessions and the feelings of participating in the session as soon as possible. Back in his hometown, facing the expectations of the team members and other colleagues, Ma Bing arranged his schedule full, which can be said to be a lecture every day.

Regarding the feelings of participating in this meeting, Ma Bing said: “I am very excited to be able to represent the Ma Hengchang group to participate in the first meeting of the 14th National People’s Congress. The result of the factory workers’ support for Ma Hengchang’s team is the great encouragement and high trust in Ma Hengchang’s team. I feel that the responsibility is heavy and the mission is glorious. During the two sessions, what impressed me the most and touched me the most was that General Secretary Xi Jinping participated in the deliberation of the Jiangsu delegation “High-quality development” and “speeding up the realization of high-level self-reliance and self-improvement in science and technology” proposed in an important speech at the time. Fundamentally speaking, it is still necessary to rely on science and technology to take the lead in self-reliance in science and technology and in building a new development pattern Innovate, strive to make breakthroughs in key core technologies, overcome bottlenecks, and achieve independent control in key areas and links.”

Ma Bing said that General Secretary Xi Jinping pointed out the direction for high-quality development and promoted the high-end, intelligent and green development of the manufacturing industry. In terms of innovation and development, the group has built an innovative digital platform, and the precision workshop has been transformed into a digital demonstration workshop. It has driven the transformation and development of our Qier machine tool. Digital transformation is no longer a solution that “seems to be tried”, but a trend of the times that “must be achieved with all our strength”. “As the current team leader of Ma Hengchang, I will lead the team members to give full play to the new opportunities brought by digital technology to the development of manufacturing, gradually deepen the lean management work, and further implement the work of ‘product + service + digital empowerment’ .”

For the future, Ma Bing said that he will continue to strengthen his ideals and beliefs, unify his thinking into the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and the decision-making and deployment of the group, and strive to further improve the three aspects of political and ideological quality, professional skills, and demonstration and leadership capabilities. Let’s promote scientific and technological innovation together, endow craftsmen with higher technological content, and help workers and masters transform their wisdom and experience into effective tools to improve labor efficiency and quality, reduce labor costs and time, and make craftsmen from big countries become social models in the new era .