Construction machinery shuttles back and forth, wall charts are built in newly built board houses, and new kinetic energy is accelerated… Walking on the Xilin Gol grassland in March, many major projects have overcome the cold spring and are already in full swing.

On March 18, Mengneng Dongsu Bayan Ula 1 million-kilowatt wind storage project officially started, with a total investment of 5.152 billion yuan. After the project is put into operation, the annual average on-grid electricity is about 2.871 billion kwh, the output value can be about 610 million yuan, the tax payment is 79 million yuan, the annual saving of about 864,600 tons of standard coal, the reduction of about 273.1 tons of smoke and dust, and the reduction of about 910.3 tons of sulfur dioxide , about 910.3 tons of nitrogen oxides, and about 2.569 million tons of carbon dioxide, which have significant environmental benefits and good economic and social benefits.

Recently, Jingneng Abaga Banner Chagannaoer Power Plant’s 2×660MW ultra-supercritical coal-fired generator unit No. 1 generator rotor has a high standard and is smoothly put into place. The whole dressing work was in order, and the command, installation, and driving operators cooperated tacitly, and the lifting, adjustment, alignment, and dressing processes were completed in one go. The smooth placement of the generator rotor marks the successful completion of another important node goal of the project. It has laid a solid foundation for the realization of the established production target…

The reporter learned from the Development and Reform Commission of the Xilin Gol League that this year, the alliance has arranged 150 major projects at the autonomous region level, with a total investment of 123.2 billion yuan and a planned investment of 36.5 billion yuan within the year. Among them, there are 86 investment projects, with a total investment of 111.9 billion yuan and an annual planned investment of 30.7 billion yuan. Up to now, all procedures for 147 projects have been completed, with a completion rate of 98%. 40 projects have resumed work, and other projects will also resume work within the first quarter.

At the beginning of the year, Xilin Gol League identified this year as the “Investment Attraction Year”, and proposed to continue to focus on large projects, seek good projects, and launch new projects, firmly establish the concept that grasping projects is to grasp development, and strive to promote the signing of docking projects as soon as possible, and the registration and implementation of signed projects as soon as possible , Landed projects start construction as soon as possible, using this as a starting point to achieve industrial quality and efficiency improvement, infrastructure upgrade and capacity expansion, public service standard expansion and expansion, and effectively promote the pace of building a new development pattern.

In Xilin Gol, the confidence and confidence of decision-makers to do a good job in project construction comes from unique advantages.

From the perspective of resource endowment, the reserves of many mineral resources in Xilingol League rank first in the country, and the development potential of non-ferrous metal mining and smelting, deep processing, and alloy material manufacturing industries is huge; with the in-depth building of regional public brands such as Xilingol sheep, cheese, and cattle, for the Lay a solid foundation for bigger and stronger meat, beef, sheep and traditional dairy industry chains; as the largest, most beautiful and most natural grassland in the country closest to Beijing, the alliance is rich in cultural tourism resources, and is expected to achieve new breakthroughs in the introduction of business forms and the improvement of elements. .

Judging from the advantages of “green power”, the new energy installed capacity of Xilin Gol League has exceeded 14 million kilowatts, and the advantages of “green power” and industrial endowment are obvious; from the perspective of the advantages of new energy equipment manufacturing, at present, it is the right time for the alliance to develop new energy equipment manufacturing industry , It is very attractive to invest in leading enterprises in manufacturing equipment for large parts such as generators, gearboxes, flanges, bearings, and hubs.

In addition, the Xilin Gol League also has foundations and advantages in the fields of coal, thermal power, modern coal chemical industry, and aluminum-based new materials. In the next step, Xilin Gol League will strive to turn its advantages into landing projects in the process of attracting investment. At the same time, it will make every effort to grasp investment, grasp the golden period of construction, speed up the progress of project construction, form more physical workload, and use it well to expand effective investment. This “key trick” injects strong impetus into the realization of high-quality development.(Inner Mongolia Daily social media reporter Baisi Guleng)

