New experience and new application Metaverse shines at Mobile World Congress in Shanghai-Chinanews.com

(Economic Observer) New experience and new application Metaverse shines at Shanghai Mobile World Congress

China News Service, Shanghai, June 29th (Reporter Liu Yuying and Zheng Yingying) Industrial quality inspection, park inspection, cloud AR (augmented reality), virtual studio… The ongoing 2023 Shanghai Mobile World Congress showcases a series of Metaverse Applications, involving production, office, games, film and television production, etc., bring immersive experience to the audience.

China Mobile’s booth set up a “Metaverse Bitspace”. Innovative products such as cloud AR, video ringtones, ultimate battle armor, interstellar plaza, and Bit Ride have brought users a cross-dimensional immersive audio-visual experience.

Zhao Dachun, deputy general manager of China Mobile, said that with the comprehensive upgrade and advancement of new-generation information technologies such as 5G, the Internet, cloud computing, the Internet of Things, big data, artificial intelligence, and digital twins, Metaverse has become a place where “numbers” and An important part of “real” deep integration and development.

The application of the metaverse in the production process is also becoming more and more extensive. At the China Telecom booth, 5G+AR was applied to the “first piece quality inspection” of the factory. The original two full-time work was changed to one person for inspection and one person for taking pictures. The inspection efficiency increased by 30% and the quality increased by 15%.

At the Lenovo booth, the industrial metaverse technology that integrates virtual and real has been applied in the inspection and quality inspection links of intelligent production. Through AR devices with cameras, rear experts can guide the work of front staff and transmit relevant information to AR devices.

Mao Shijie, Vice President of Lenovo Group and President of Lenovo Research Institute Shanghai Branch, said that with the implementation of Metaverse applications in vertical fields such as electric power and intelligent manufacturing, the acceptance of Metaverse by industry customers has continued to increase.

The metaverse experience has become the part of the exhibition that the audience is most willing to participate in. In Lenovo’s ecological enterprise metaverse zone, Suihuan Intelligent Technology launched a real-time special effects film and television production experience. Standing in front of the green screen, the audience can generate a virtual combined video in real time.

According to Li Yinghua, chief marketing officer of Suihuan Technology, in the past, it took a lot of time and cost to carry out post-production virtual production of sci-fi and fairy tale film and television dramas. Now relying on Suihuan’s technology products, it can be synthesized in real time and delivered at low cost. This technology can also be used for daily online live broadcasting and mass production of short videos.

But in the future, there are still many challenges. Si Han, president of Greater China of GSMA (Global System for Mobile Communications Association), said that Metaverse is currently in the initial stage of development, and the market is huge. It is predicted that the metaverse market will reach 1.5 trillion US dollars by the end of 2030.

At the exhibition, you can see that many technology companies have made layouts. China Mobile and its partners launched the China Mobile Metaverse Industry Alliance, and announced the first batch of 24 alliance members, including Mango TV, HKUST Xunfei, Guangming.com, Unity China, HTC, Haima Cloud, NOLO, etc.

“Overseas, dozens of technology giants have joined the ranks of the metaverse. The International Telecommunication Union has also established a special focus group. The importance of being closely integrated with the overall development of the country is self-evident.” said Wen Ku, chairman of the China Communications Standards Association.

Wenku said that the metaverse concept brings more diverse scenarios, which require powerful algorithm processing capabilities to support, so it is necessary to increase related technical research, some applications may not be completely copied, and their own research characteristics must be brought into play. According to your own actual situation, find the best time to overtake on the curve. (over)

